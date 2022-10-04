AFC West standings update entering Week 5

The Chargers improved to 2-2 after beating the Texans on Sunday.

But how about the others in the division?

Let’s take a look at the AFC West standings entering Week 5.

1. Chiefs (3-1)

Kansas City traveled to Tampa Bay, where they downed Tom Brady’s squad, 41-31. Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, the Chiefs ran all over the Bucs’ defense for 189 yards.

2. Chargers (2-2)

After losing two straight games, the Chargers snapped it by beating the Texans, 34-24. Los Angeles looked good, scoring on five of its first six possessions to build a 27-7 lead by halftime. Houston cut the deficit to three with over eight minutes remaining, but Austin Ekeler, who had three touchdowns, put the game to bed with a 14-yard touchdown catch.

3. Broncos (2-2)

Denver was the victim of allowing the Raiders to pick up their first win. Russell Wilson had his best game as a Bronco, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and adding three total touchdowns. However, Melvin Gordon fumbled, marking his fourth on the season. Javonte Williams’ season came to an end after he tore his ACL. Denver scored only once on six drives in the second half.

4. Raiders (1-3)

Las Vegas won its first game, beating the Broncos, 32-23. The Raiders finished with 212 yards rushing, with Joshua Jacobs running for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns. Their defense sacked Wilson three times.