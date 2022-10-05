A recent study linked more advanced AMD to a higher risk of mental health issues. Photo: NEI. Click image to enlarge. Visual acuity (VA) loss has been associated with depression in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, previous studies did not incorporate subgroups of AMD when making this association. A recent study included 875 AMD patients classified by multimodal imaging who completed the NEI VFQ-25 assessing visual functionality in an attempt to describe the relationship between VA and mental health in different classifications of AMD.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO