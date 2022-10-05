Read full article on original website
Related
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
reviewofoptometry.com
Metabolic Syndrome Risk Factor for NAION
Study links metabolic syndrome to a higher risk of NAION. Photo: Neil Miller, MD. Click image to enlarge. Though individual components of metabolic syndrome were previously associated with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), little is known about the direct association between the two. In a recent study, researchers sought to determine whether metabolic syndrome is a risk factor for NAION.
reviewofoptometry.com
Mental Health Issues Linked to AMD, VA
A recent study linked more advanced AMD to a higher risk of mental health issues. Photo: NEI. Click image to enlarge. Visual acuity (VA) loss has been associated with depression in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, previous studies did not incorporate subgroups of AMD when making this association. A recent study included 875 AMD patients classified by multimodal imaging who completed the NEI VFQ-25 assessing visual functionality in an attempt to describe the relationship between VA and mental health in different classifications of AMD.
reviewofoptometry.com
Visits for Flashes and Floaters Strain Emergency Services, Study Finds
Patients who present to a general emergency service with flashes and/or floaters may require further ophthalmic intervention. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Optometrists and ophthalmologists know that the visual symptoms brought on by flashes and floaters may be annoying but most often are not concerning as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewofoptometry.com
Large Study Identifies Lower Prevalence of DR in Type 2 Diabetes
Compared with previous research, this study identified lower rates of prevalence, incidence and progression of DR among type 2 diabetes patients. Photo: Jay Haynie, OD. Click image to enlarge. An analysis on patients with type 2 diabetes conducted in Denmark recently evaluated the prevalence and incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR),...
Comments / 0