Have you ever wondered that, in spite of the progress that we have made in the field of medicine, we still fall sick! Thanks to our lifestyle and diet. Every severe disease like heart disease, arthritis, cancer, and diabetes starts with inflammation. It is crucial to reduce your inflammation levels. Anti-inflammatory foods and lifestyle changes should be made an integral part of your diet plan. Here is an Indian Anti-inflammatory diet plan along with a list of anti-inflammatory foods. As well as some important diet tips to reduce inflammation.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO