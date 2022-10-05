ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
reviewofoptometry.com

Mental Health Issues Linked to AMD, VA

A recent study linked more advanced AMD to a higher risk of mental health issues. Photo: NEI. Click image to enlarge. Visual acuity (VA) loss has been associated with depression in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, previous studies did not incorporate subgroups of AMD when making this association. A recent study included 875 AMD patients classified by multimodal imaging who completed the NEI VFQ-25 assessing visual functionality in an attempt to describe the relationship between VA and mental health in different classifications of AMD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Large Study Identifies Lower Prevalence of DR in Type 2 Diabetes

Compared with previous research, this study identified lower rates of prevalence, incidence and progression of DR among type 2 diabetes patients. Photo: Jay Haynie, OD. Click image to enlarge. An analysis on patients with type 2 diabetes conducted in Denmark recently evaluated the prevalence and incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR),...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

