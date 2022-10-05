Read full article on original website
A recent study linked more advanced AMD to a higher risk of mental health issues. Photo: NEI. Click image to enlarge. Visual acuity (VA) loss has been associated with depression in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, previous studies did not incorporate subgroups of AMD when making this association. A recent study included 875 AMD patients classified by multimodal imaging who completed the NEI VFQ-25 assessing visual functionality in an attempt to describe the relationship between VA and mental health in different classifications of AMD.
Large Study Identifies Lower Prevalence of DR in Type 2 Diabetes
Compared with previous research, this study identified lower rates of prevalence, incidence and progression of DR among type 2 diabetes patients. Photo: Jay Haynie, OD. Click image to enlarge. An analysis on patients with type 2 diabetes conducted in Denmark recently evaluated the prevalence and incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR),...
