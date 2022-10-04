Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (87-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-56, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 104-56 record overall and a 53-26 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 40-39 in road games and 87-73 overall. The Phillies have gone 52-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 37 home runs while slugging .606. Jeremy Pena is 10-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 46 home runs while slugging .506. Jean Segura is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.