Houston, TX

Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros

 3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (87-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-56, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 104-56 record overall and a 53-26 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 40-39 in road games and 87-73 overall. The Phillies have gone 52-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 37 home runs while slugging .606. Jeremy Pena is 10-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 46 home runs while slugging .506. Jean Segura is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
