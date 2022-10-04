Read full article on original website
Charleston PD’s Halloween Howl scheduled for Oct 20
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host family-friendly Halloween fun in October. Similar to a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s Halloween Howl offers a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat. The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun. Decorated police cars will be on display for the community to […]
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
The Hardys shared a Cinematic Video of Charleston to create a visual journey of their first time in Charleston, SC
The Hardys on Holiday (Courtney and Zack) took advantage of their first visit to Charleston, South Carolina by creating a cinematic journey video of their visit. We visited Charleston, South Carolina for the first time. It was a cool city to explore – hope you enjoy this little video we put together! You can find our entire weekend itinerary on my blog.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
The top U.S. city to visit: Charleston, S.C.
The 13 historic houses of Rainbow Row brighten downtown Charleston, South Carolina, near the Battery district. The city is known for its well-preserved buildings, laid-back hospitality and sophisticated restaurants. Photo © Benita Le Mahieu | Dreamstime.com. St. Michael’s Church, the oldest church in Charleston, welcomed George Washington in 1791....
Charleston friends celebrate 97th birthdays together
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Charleston friends continued a decade-long tradition of celebrating their birthdays together by ringing in their 97th year in September. Josefine “Piepsi” Joyce, 97, of Austria and Kitty Snyder, 96, of England have birthdays just days apart and have marked the occasion with one another every year for the past 10 years. […]
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
5 Budget-Friendly Fall Getaways in the US
The leaves are changing colors, temperatures are getting cooler and pumpkin spice everything is back in season! If you're looking for a fun (and affordable) fall getaway, look no further. These five budget-friendly fall getaways are great ideas on where to go that won't break the bank! From camping to visiting charming small towns, there's something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Start packing your bags and planning your fall vacation today!
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
Dorchester Paws hosting ‘black out’ adoption event
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Those interested in adopting a dog can experience a unique way to find their next furry friend. Dorchester Paws is hosting a “Black Out” adoption event from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The shelter says the kennels will be “covered” and adoption counselors will be outside...
Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
Lee Brice, Big & Rich to headline Freedom Fest at Credit One Stadium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music stars Lee Brice and Big & Rich will headline a two-night concert and fundraiser for families of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders. The second annual Palmetto Freedom Fest will take place November 4 and 5 at Credit One Stadium. The event raises money for Folds of Honor, […]
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
