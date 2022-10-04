ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD’s Halloween Howl scheduled for Oct 20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host family-friendly Halloween fun in October. Similar to a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s Halloween Howl offers a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat. The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun. Decorated police cars will be on display for the community to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
South Carolina State
charlestondaily.net

The Hardys shared a Cinematic Video of Charleston to create a visual journey of their first time in Charleston, SC

The Hardys on Holiday (Courtney and Zack) took advantage of their first visit to Charleston, South Carolina by creating a cinematic journey video of their visit. We visited Charleston, South Carolina for the first time. It was a cool city to explore – hope you enjoy this little video we put together! You can find our entire weekend itinerary on my blog.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Beacon Newspapers

The top U.S. city to visit: Charleston, S.C.

The 13 historic houses of Rainbow Row brighten downtown Charleston, South Carolina, near the Battery district. The city is known for its well-preserved buildings, laid-back hospitality and sophisticated restaurants. Photo © Benita Le Mahieu | Dreamstime.com. St. Michael’s Church, the oldest church in Charleston, welcomed George Washington in 1791....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston friends celebrate 97th birthdays together

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Charleston friends continued a decade-long tradition of celebrating their birthdays together by ringing in their 97th year in September. Josefine “Piepsi” Joyce, 97, of Austria and Kitty Snyder, 96, of England have birthdays just days apart and have marked the occasion with one another every year for the past 10 years. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
worldatlas.com

5 Budget-Friendly Fall Getaways in the US

The leaves are changing colors, temperatures are getting cooler and pumpkin spice everything is back in season! If you're looking for a fun (and affordable) fall getaway, look no further. These five budget-friendly fall getaways are great ideas on where to go that won't break the bank! From camping to visiting charming small towns, there's something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Start packing your bags and planning your fall vacation today!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument

The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way

In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws hosting ‘black out’ adoption event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Those interested in adopting a dog can experience a unique way to find their next furry friend. Dorchester Paws is hosting a “Black Out” adoption event from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The shelter says the kennels will be “covered” and adoption counselors will be outside...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC

