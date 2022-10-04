Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Pleased With Progress Max Christie Has Made So Far
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie 35th overall in this year’s NBA Draft after purchasing a pick from the Orlando Magic. He has gotten plenty of time so far during the preseason to show why the Lakers have high hopes for him and is leading the team in minutes so far.
Lakers News: Hawks’ Trae Young Jokes Draymond Green Punched Warriors Teammate Jordan Poole To ‘Get To L.A.’
The Los Angeles Lakers will always be linked with a move for a disgruntled NBA star, particularly after failing to offload Russell Westbrook over the summer. Hence, it was inevitable that rumors of Draymond Green’s impending move to L.A. would come up after his altercation with fellow Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole.
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Set To Join Team This Weekend After Figuring Out Visa Issue
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers did not go as planned after the team flamed out in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. Schroder turned down a lucrative four-year extension with the Lakers, and that ended up being a disastrous choice as he was forced to settle for much less money in free agency.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses His Adjustments To Darvin Ham’s System
Russell Westbrook has put in a couple of solid shifts for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022 preseason, showing glimpses of his dominant self in the losses to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Westbrook’s defense continues to disappoint, but the 2017 NBA MVP did a good job at...
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder To ‘Fully Integrate Himself’ With Lakers On Monday
Dennis Schroder’s reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers has been delayed by visa issues that prevented the guard from re-entering the U.S. after his participation at the EuroBasket. Schroder thrived at the European Championship, averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in eight games. The 29-year-old and his...
