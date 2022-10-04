Read full article on original website
Washington vs. Arizona State Pac-12 football live game updates, analysis, score
The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Pac-12 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Follow our updates on the game. How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington game ...
Top-100 cornerback Dijon Johnson, a top Gators target, sets commitment date
One of Florida’s top targets regardless of position is nearing the recruiting finish line. Dijon Johnson, an All-American cornerback from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton, is set to reveal his decision on Thursday, Oct. 13. That is according to the production company, DuWell TV, which announced the news on Instagram. Johnson reposted the announcement on his Instagram story as well.
Jaydon Hill comes up big for Gators in first SEC start since 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Welcome back to the SEC, Jaydon Hill. Starting for the first time since the 2020 season, the Florida cornerback had a career-best game Saturday. Hill came up with his first career interceptions against Missouri, including a pick-six in the opening quarter. On third-and-6 from the Tigers 44, he stepped in front of Brady Cook‘s pass and took it to the house for a 49-yard touchdown return to put the Gators up 10-0.
ESPNU provides Luther Burden injury update from Florida-Missouri game
The Missouri offense is beaten up, with a few key playmakers battling injuries in the second half of a close game on the road at Florida. Early in the third quarter a Luther Burden injury sidelined the freshman phenom, who was helped off the field after taking a knock. Burden...
