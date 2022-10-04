GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Welcome back to the SEC, Jaydon Hill. Starting for the first time since the 2020 season, the Florida cornerback had a career-best game Saturday. Hill came up with his first career interceptions against Missouri, including a pick-six in the opening quarter. On third-and-6 from the Tigers 44, he stepped in front of Brady Cook‘s pass and took it to the house for a 49-yard touchdown return to put the Gators up 10-0.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO