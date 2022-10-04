Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
‘Pet Sounds’ Was the First Time the Beach Boys Didn’t Play Instruments on an Album
The Beach Boys released their album 'Pet Sounds,' with most songs arranged by Brian Wilson. Here's what we know about the 1966 release.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0