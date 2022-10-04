Read full article on original website
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
Behind Moscow’s bluster, sanctions are making Russia suffer
Fears that Russia is navigating its way around sanctions are unfounded, according to experts who say Moscow is suffering a bigger hit than institutions such as the World Bank have been predicting. Some analysts have interpreted the strength of the rouble, the size of the warchest of cash available to...
How Will the 20th National Congress Change China?
Although Xi Jinping has consolidated his power and crushed domestic dissent, China is shifting further inward toward totalitarianism and fast losing its carefully built competitive edge. It may be a forgone conclusion that Chinese president Xi Jinping will be coronated for the third time since he assumed power in 2013...
U.S. and South Korea Fire Back at North Korea With Missile Drills
Both sides fired a pair of ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles as part of the Wednesday launch. The United States and South Korea conducted missile drills off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday in response to North Korea’s test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the day before.
Is Taiwan’s Fate Really Tied to Ukraine?
The defense of Taiwan hinges on Washington pivoting to the Pacific, not doubling down in the Donbas. Ukrainian momentum on the battlefield has inspired a surge of optimism in the West, but the war’s broader economic, political, and material metrics still portend an operational stalemate. As the fighting grinds on, Western commentators continue to underscore the connection between Ukraine and the fate of Taiwan. A recent article in The Hill claimed that Chinese president Xi Jinping “almost certainly sees the test of wills between Russia and the West over Ukraine as a proxy and predictor for the psychological showdown between China and the United States on Taiwan.” This logic implies that a lack of American resolve in Ukraine will embolden China to strike Taiwan. The persistent proponents of this position are thus pushing policymakers in Washington to deepen their commitment to Kyiv and press for total victory. Signals and statements from senior officials in the White House and the Pentagon indicate that the United States is indeed pursuing maximalist war aims in Ukraine.
Ukraine Pushes Even Deeper Into Russian-Held Territory
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appeared to acknowledge the severity of Russia’s battlefield setbacks while insisting that the situation in the occupied territories will be “stabilized” in the future. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s armed forces continue pushing the Russian military back in the east...
This Could Be How Turkey Attacks Greece in 2023
Erdogan needs an excuse either to postpone elections or to distract Turks with nationalism. A conflict with Greece checks both boxes. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is no fool. He understands the deep trouble in which he finds himself. His interest rate gamble failed; Turkey is nearly bankrupt. Inflation approaches 100 percent and Turkey’s currency is in freefall. Turks are unhappy. Meanwhile, elections loom. For years, such elections did not matter. Turkey’s opposition leaders are lazy, uncharismatic, or in prison. Erdogan controlled the media and mechanisms enough that he could push things his way without too many questions, at least from inside Turkey.
Can China's H-20 Stealth Bomber Strike the United States Undetected?
The new H-20 bomber reportedly has a range of up to 7,500 miles, making it possible for a single sortie from mainland China to reach targets over the United States without needing to refuel. China’s emerging “B-2 copycat” H-20 stealth bomber is expected to introduce an entirely new array of...
Taiwan to Treat Any Chinese Air Incursion as a ‘First Strike’
Taiwan’s warning to China seeks to redefine the threshold for war as China increasingly probes its neighbor’s readiness by sending aircraft into its air defense identification zone. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned the government of China on Thursday not to enter Taiwan’s airspace, claiming that any intrusion...
Russia-Ukraine war live: three killed as huge explosion causes key Crimea-Russia road bridge to collapse
Blast early on Saturday causes road bridge to collapse and engulfs rail bridge in flames
Ukraine Pledges More Grain for Africa Amid Famine Fears
The Ukrainian foreign minister’s comments came at the start of his tour of Africa, which aims to combat humanitarian crises on the continent and influence public opinion. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba vowed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government would dispatch additional shipments of grain to underdeveloped regions in Africa—a move likely calculated to influence public opinion on the continent in favor of Ukraine amid its war with Russia, as well as to address a growing humanitarian issue.
Is China’s H-20 Bomber a Copy of the Air Force’s Crown Jewel?
Many of the H-20 bomber's design features seem to resemble features from the American B-2. Although much is still not known about China’s new H-20 stealth bomber platform, its existence was cited in the Pentagon’s 2018 and 2019 “China Military Power” reports. The 2019 report specifies that the new H-20 will likely have a range of “at least 8,500km” and “employ both conventional and nuclear weaponry.”
Can Russian Hybrid Warfare Win the Day in Ukraine?
Throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has consistently employed hybrid techniques to maximize destruction and disinformation to exhaust its enemies. In an unpopular response to the retreat of Russian forces in the Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists. Putin’s order essentially doubled down on a warfighting strategy characterized by high levels of attrition and widespread damage to Ukrainian forces and infrastructure. Russian strikes, actions, and retaliations have caused over $108 billion in damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and left 3.4 million people homeless. Shortly after issuing the mobilization order, Putin signed four treaties to annex Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine following sham referendums orchestrated at gunpoint to join Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that “any attack by Ukraine on the territories incorporated into the Russian Federation would be viewed as an attack on Russia.” In a televised speech, Putin also hinted at his willingness to use nuclear weapons: “We will protect our lands with every means we have at our disposal.” He noted that the United States was the only nation to use nuclear weapons and claimed that the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki “set a precedent.”
Why North Korea’s Next Nuclear Test Matters
Following the launch of a long-range North Korean missile that flew over Japanese territory, concerns are rising that Pyongyang will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test. Such a provocation would come as part of a cumulative six-month North Korean military campaign that has included dozens of missile tests and increasingly hostile rhetoric aimed at the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific.
U.S. Navy Reassures Pacific Islands on Climate Change and China
The Secretary of the Navy’s address to Pacific Island nations was meant to commit the United States to combat climate change—and Chinese expansionism. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently addressed a grouping of Pacific Island nations, voicing his concerns about the devastating effects climate change could have, particularly against these low-lying countries.
Malaysia’s Third Way on the China Challenge
Key states in Southeast Asia are seeking to manage China’s rise and negotiate with Beijing terms for coexistence, which include offering room for China’s expression of strength. Two dominant mindsets in East Asia undergird the making of national strategies to cope with a more powerful China: deliberative and...
How Biden Can Stand With the Iranian People
With the prospect of reform non-existent, the Iranian protests offer Washington a chance to do well by doing good. “These men have not slept for nights.” That’s what Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the chief of the Islamic Republic’s judiciary, said about Iran’s security forces in a recently leaked video. Despite seeking a quick end to protests rocking the country, the Islamic Republic’s repressive apparatus is yet to win the war of wills against its own people. In another clip, Brig. Gen. Hossein Ashtari, the commander of Iran’s Law-Enforcement Forces (LEF), is seen attempting to boost the morale of his officers by saying that they should “not have a shred of doubt” about the task that lies ahead of them. Already, 133 Iranians have been reportedly killed and over 3,000 have been arrested in demonstrations that have mushroomed across the entire country. But protests continue.
Crisis on the Peninsula: North Korea Fires Even More Missiles
The launches bring the total number of missile tests by North Korea this year to twenty-four, which is the largest total since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2012. Just days after firing a ballistic missile over Japan, North Korea has once again fired missiles. According to the Yonhap News...
Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman's death
Thousands of chanting, singing people have held a solidarity demonstration in The Netherlands in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code
U.S. Believes Ukraine Greenlit Killing of Putin Ally’s Daughter
U.S. officials said that Dugina’s father, prominent nationalist philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was the target of the attack, contradicting prior assertions by Russian law enforcement officials. Elements within the Ukrainian government authorized a car bomb attack near Moscow that killed Russian journalist Daria Dugina, according to a New York Times...
