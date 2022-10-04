Read full article on original website
Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight
Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
Trial dates set for defendants charged in Vann Brown's death
According to Superior Court documents, trials dates have been set for the individuals charged in the death of Vann Brown, 39, which occurred on January 1, 2020. Brothers Justin Anderson and Jason Anderson go to trial on November 14, 2022. Jeffery Harper's case is set for trial on January 30, 2023.
Leeia Fields of Douglas selected as Mercer School of Medicine Nathan Deal Scholar
Leeia Fields (Class of 2025) of Douglas was recently selected as a Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) Nathan Deal Scholar, announced MUSM Dean Jean Sumner, M.D. Nathan Deal Scholars are selected based on their strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement and their likelihood of serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. The recipients receive 85-100% of tuition for up to four academic years.
Volunteers needed for Jackie Allen Park cleanup
The Keep Douglas Beautiful Committee is gearing up for a beautification project at Jackie Allen Park. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:30 am-noon, volunteers will be sprucing up the Jackie Allen Park, a neighborhood park located on Roper Street. “We are really excited about this beautification project as a...
Ware County JV topples JV Trojans despite six turnovers
The Coffee Trojans junior varsity squad found themselves in an unenviable position Thursday afternoon at Jardine Stadium. The Trojans forced six Ware County Gators (JV) turnovers but could muster only one touchdown. When the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Gators celebrated a 12-7 win over their rivals while the Trojans looked stunned at the outcome.
Trojans notch first region win, defeat Bradwell Institute 42-13
Friday night’s game between the Coffee Trojans and the Bradwell Institute Tigers wasn’t supposed to go this way. Yes, the Trojans notched their first region win of the year, defeating the Tigers 42-13 in a game in which the outcome was never in question. It just seemed ....
