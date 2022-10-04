Read full article on original website
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 19-23, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tiffany Smith of Nebo sold a residence at 509 E. Jefferson...
muddyrivernews.com
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 23-29, 2022
JACKSON,DANIEL S (47 of Niota, IL) Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer. HAYES,ROBERT (53 of Elvaston, IL) Reckless Driving. PITMAN,CLAEB W (24 of Warsaw, IL) Domestic Battery) ANDERSON,RACHEL I (52 of Colchester, Il) Animals at Large. 09/24/2022. YELTON,MELISSA S (42 of Casseville, MO) Hancock County Warrant, Driving While License...
muddyrivernews.com
Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook
KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
muddyrivernews.com
Local and state video gaming bounces back after COVID
QUINCY — Video gaming revenue in the state of Illinois has now exceeded what it was before industry was completely shut down for six months between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Quincy and Adams County have bounced back in a big way. Data...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
Someone in Macomb is Trying to Give Away Racing Pigeons
I admit I did a double-take when I first saw this, but it is not a mirage, it's real. Someone in Macomb is trying to give away racing pigeons. Yes, racing pigeons. I found this unique offering on the Free Stuff page on the Western Illinois Craigslist. It's a genuine offer of racing pigeons and no cost to you. Here's a picture to prove I'm not making this up.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
muddyrivernews.com
Just Married: Max and Genevieve Niemann
Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.
khqa.com
QPL's public use computers available again
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public computers at the Quincy Public Library are once again available to use. That also means the public can fax, print, and scan documents. A public copier that has faxing capabilities is available in the library lobby, and the printing machine is in the reference department. Additionally, the document station near the library's "ASK HERE" desk provides a convenient way to scan, save, or send documents.
muddyrivernews.com
Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
police1.com
Handcuffing didn’t create arrest during investigatory detention
A court rules that an officer was justified in handcuffing a subject during a detector dog sniff. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. United States...
muddyrivernews.com
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 6: The great flood of 1993
Aerial picture of west river bank of Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., looking west during 1993 flood. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
muddyrivernews.com
Quinsippi Island to be site of ghost tours sponsored by Friends of the Log Cabins
QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins will be the host a ghost tour at their village on Quinsippi Island at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The tour will feature ghost medium Kae Blecha divining the...
