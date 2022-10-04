Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma drought expected to continue as relief money heads to farmers, ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across the state of Oklahoma, the grass is dry and ponds are low. During the entire month of September, we saw less than an inch of average rainfall across the state. It's usually three times that. “You know, this drought has gone on now for...
KTUL
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, authorities say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza virus on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The agencies confirmed poultry from the farm has...
KTUL
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
KTUL
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to Florida to provide 'hope and help' after Hurricane Ian
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers left for Florida from the center in Okarche around 5 a.m. this morning. Once they arrive, they will help provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Oklahoma volunteer teams are serving in Florida as part of a multi-state, multi-week...
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
KTUL
Is Oklahoma a 'top ten' state? Several areas in new State Chamber report say otherwise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Is Oklahoma a top ten state? According to a new report from the State Chamber of Commerce, no. The chamber released what they're calling an 'Oklahoma Scorecard,' which stacks the state near the bottom in almost every category. This goes against a constant catchphrase Fox 25 has been hearing from state leaders.
KTUL
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
KTUL
Five Civilized Tribes council members pass resolutions addressing critical tribal matters
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inter-Tribal Council members of the Five Civilized Tribes unanimously passed multiple resolutions that will address critical matters of sovereignty and cooperation. A resolution was approved by the Council calling on the Oklahoma Legislature to repeal House Bill 1775. This bill had the stated intent of...
KTUL
New Oklahoma Tourism leader pledges transparency amid Swadley's scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) - In one week, a new executive director will take over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. We sat down with Shelley Zumwalt to hear her plans for the agency that has been mired with controversy. "I'm modest enough I hope to say I don't...
KTUL
Oklahoma Representative says Tulsa Public Schools needs safety plan after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa Public Schools announced plans to stagger games to increase security following the deadly shooting at McLain High School, but Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin says that's not good enough. She says this past week has been rough for her district and believes there...
KTUL
'This is overwhelming': Oklahoma veterans visit war memorials through Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma veterans had the opportunity Tuesday to go on an adventure they'll never forget thanks to the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. The group flew out early Tuesday morning from Tulsa and arrived in the nation's capital to a hero's welcome. The first stop on their...
KTUL
Green Country caregivers teach babies ASL to communicate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Turns out, babies have a lot to say before they can even say their first words. Just ask the caregivers at The Learning Experience daycare centers in Bixby, where infants and toddlers are learning American Sign Language as part of their early childhood education. “Hungry?...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, fall temperatures finally arrive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday will be a gorgeous fall day with highs in the low 70s for most of Green Country. It will be partly sunny with the north wind becoming calm in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will...
KTUL
Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse, Mongo, while camping in Utah’s West Desert. Just this week, the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was still...
KTUL
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
