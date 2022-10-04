ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, authorities say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza virus on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The agencies confirmed poultry from the farm has...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Green Country caregivers teach babies ASL to communicate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Turns out, babies have a lot to say before they can even say their first words. Just ask the caregivers at The Learning Experience daycare centers in Bixby, where infants and toddlers are learning American Sign Language as part of their early childhood education. “Hungry?...
BIXBY, OK
