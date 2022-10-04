Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has done the London trip twice before as an offensive coordinator and “didn't leave the hotel either time.”. Safe to say he'd prefer star quarterback Aaron Rodgers — a Manchester City fan — not try to venture north for the Premier League champion's home game Saturday (though Rodgers could satisfy his soccer fix Friday night when the U.S. women's team faces European champion England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium).
CHICAGO (2-2) at MINNESOTA (3-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-2-1, Vikings 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 63-57-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 31-17, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Giants 20-12; Vikings...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and...
An ugly loss Thursday night to the Indianapolis Colts turned even uglier Friday morning for the Denver Broncos as coach Nathaniel Hackett said left tackle Garett Bolles (leg/ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) will miss the remainder of the season. In the span of four days -- Sunday's loss to...
