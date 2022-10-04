Read full article on original website
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation. The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday. “The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted,” the statement said. As a result, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol, adding the term “ataxia,” to the mandatory “no-go” symptoms. In the statement, they defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”
There are two early games on the Week 6 Pac-12 football schedule - and both games are going against the grain. No. 18 UCLA entered its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 11 Utah as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bruins have looked like the better team through two-and-a-half quarters. Chip Kelly's Bruins ...
