lonelyplanet.com
The best things to eat and drink in Brazil for a taste of the tropics
Brazil has a bounty of delicious food and drinks to try on your visit © Drs Producoes / Getty Images. The roots of Brazil’s diverse cuisine stretch across three continents. Indigenous South American fruits and spices, African flavors, and European recipes have all contributed to the nation’s complex food heritage.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, which have escalated regional tensions, KCNA state news agency said on Monday.
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
