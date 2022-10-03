TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate Cody Grace joined East Texas Now to about his run for Texas House Representative District 6. Grace said he wants to make changes through legislation. He said regarding the abortion trigger law in Texas and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, “prevented all exceptions except for the life of the mother I think that’s a little too far.” He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”

