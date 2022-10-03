Read full article on original website
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds
Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT. Livestream and VOD for...
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate Cody Grace joined East Texas Now to about his run for Texas House Representative District 6. Grace said he wants to make changes through legislation. He said regarding the abortion trigger law in Texas and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, “prevented all exceptions except for the life of the mother I think that’s a little too far.” He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”
City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
WebXtra: East Texans find new ways to stretch food budgets amid inflation woes
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts talks about his campaign for Texas governor
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts explained his perspective on the major issues for the upcoming election. “I am basically running to try to return the power to the people,” he said. “I was born and raised Libertarian; I was a Libertarian before the Libertarian party even existed.”
‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Bow Hunting Season
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now. Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season. Keep Tyler Beautiful is a non-profit organization that does just that, encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community. The organization created an award to honor one special volunteer.
22 years have passed since Texas saw a deathless day on its roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The night of September 16th, 2008, still looms over Delbert Gann’s TxDOT co-workers, family, and friends. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Darren Hester, Gann’s co-worker, and friend. “I was going up to the hill to get something to eat that evening, and I come back, and he’s, you know, he got hit.”
Texas Renaissance Festival returns for 48th year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huzzah! It’s the time of year thousands look forward to. Saturday marks the beginning of the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival’s King and Queen are excited to welcome everyone to eight weeks of celebrations on 60 acres of a forested village with beautiful gardens, eight main stages, 400 artisans and craftsmen and a lot of food. The King said the festival is a transformative experience that takes you away from all the worries of life.
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season. Our country’s flu season often mirrors what happens in Australia, where winter runs April through October. This year, that country is seeing its worst flu season in five years, and that has health officials in our country and here in East Texas suggesting folks get their flu shots as soon as possible.
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Drought and extreme heat have severely damaged much of the cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces roughly 35% of the world’s crop. Nowhere is this more apparent than the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state.
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
