Bastrop County, TX

WFAA

Six Flags implements enhanced public safety measures

DALLAS — Anyone wanting to take a trip to Six Flags Over Texas anytime soon will want to be aware of some new safety measures the theme park has implemented. These safety measures include x-ray screenings for all bags coming into the park and limiting the size of bags that can be brought in. The new maximum bag size, effective Friday, is 12" by 12" by 6".
WFAA

Toyota and Boys & Girls Clubs in North Texas

Toyota and Boys & Girls Clubs say they're committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure all kids have equal access to resources and pathways to enable them to have a great future. Recently, Hannah met with representatives from Toyota and Boys and Girls clubs of Collin County to discuss...
WFAA

'It sounded like we were going to war with the United States government' | Former Oath Keepers testify at trial of founder Stewart Rhodes

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes’ increasingly belligerent rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 election began to concern members and ultimately caused a schism in at least one state chapter, three former Oath Keepers testified Thursday at the militia founder’s ongoing seditious conspiracy trial. John Zimmerman, who served...
WFAA

Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back. Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season. The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor. The mint ice cream is filled...
WFAA

North Texas musician Rachel Stacy takes the stage

She's played alongside Big n' Rich and the great Willie Nelson – and this morning Rachel joined us this morning to perform her newest song "Trouble." To find out where she’s performing next, visit RachelStacy.com.
WFAA

Texas Longhorns dominate 118th Red River Showdown thanks to Ewers’ 4 TDs

DALLAS — Texas is a different squad with freshman Quinn Ewers playing quarterback. Ewers, a former Southlake Carroll star, came back to start in his team's 118th Red River Showdown against Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl for his first on-field appearance since injuring his collarbone against Alabama.
DALLAS, TX

