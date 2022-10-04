Drought has taken its toll on Missouri land this year – increasing the fire danger in some instances. Cody Norris, spokesman for the Mark Twain National Forest, commends the public for abiding by local fire restrictions and visitors being fire safe to help prevent an increase in wildfires so far this year in Missouri. He says more than 25-hundred acres have burned this year, which is below the average of 55-hundred acres.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO