myozarksonline.com
State Workers Could See Pay Raise
Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says he hopes to give them a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history – about 7.5-percent.
myozarksonline.com
Governor Pushes Workforce Development
Governor Mike Parson says workforce development and education will continue to be a pillar of his administration. He toured Crowder College’s Training Center in Joplin Thursday. Parson says Missouri has the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history but there are still over 127-thousand job openings in the state....
myozarksonline.com
Tax Cut Signed Into Law
An income tax cut plan and a six-year extension for some Missouri agriculture tax credits are official. Governor Mike Parson has signed the legislation into law. Beginning in January, Missouri’s income tax rate will gradually lower from the current 5.3-percent to 4.5-percent over several years – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan would also eliminate the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they will not owe state income taxes.
myozarksonline.com
Drought Conditions Feeding Wildfires In Missouri
Drought has taken its toll on Missouri land this year – increasing the fire danger in some instances. Cody Norris, spokesman for the Mark Twain National Forest, commends the public for abiding by local fire restrictions and visitors being fire safe to help prevent an increase in wildfires so far this year in Missouri. He says more than 25-hundred acres have burned this year, which is below the average of 55-hundred acres.
myozarksonline.com
Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increasing In Missouri
Missouri has inched up a notch in state rankings for traffic crashes involving deer. Cameron Conner reports.
myozarksonline.com
Ozarks Non-Profit has Boots on the Ground after Florida Hurricane
Local Non-Profit Convoy of Hope was one of the first disaster response teams in the nation to arrive in Fort Myers Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state. Ethan Forhetz With Convoy of Hope is in Florida and describes what the people are going through firsthand. My Ozarks Online...
