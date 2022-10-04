Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Answers Whether He Would Write For Wrestling Today
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE creative team writer Brian Gewirtz discussed whether he could see himself writing wrestling content today. Gewirtz is the author of There’s Just One Problem…True Tales from the Former; One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person In WWE. He began writing for WWE in 1999 and worked with the company until 2015.
ewrestlingnews.com
Early Viewership Numbers For Season Premiere Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
SpoilerTV has provided some preliminary network television numbers for the season premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to the site, the October 7th edition of SmackDown averaged 2.133 million viewers. Overnight audience was down from last week’s final viewership of 2.207 million viewers. The P18-49 demo averaged an 0.5 rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result
During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event In Albany, NY Had Big Walkup
Prior to Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York, Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson defeated Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne in a dark match. Additionally, the Albany Armory in Albany, New York was very close to being sold out....
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Went Off The Air? (Table Spot)
Following Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York, there was a table spot. After the show went off the air, Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down. Mike Bennett then made his way to the ring. This led to Alexander and Ray grabbing Bennett and putting him through a table.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Event
WWE presents the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Extension
On Friday night, it was reported that Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced via a press release that was issued by the company. According to a report from Fightful, there had been some talk that Moxley was working without a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Reveals How He Views Saraya’s Position Within AEW
During a recent interview with Brandon Robinson for Bovada, AEW talent Mark Henry commented on Saraya’s recent debut with All Elite Wrestling and how he views her position within the company. He said,. “[Saraya] is an unbelievable talent, we worked together at Fox. We had a good relationship before...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan: I Thought Triple H, Stephanie & I Were Friends
AEW President Tony Khan has said he felt like he, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were friends, but isn’t so sure anymore. Khan founded AEW in 2019, and has been in competition with WWE ever since. In July, McMahon was appointed CEO of WWE following the retirement of Vince...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
New X Division Champion Crowned At Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory
We have a new X-Division Champion. During Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, Frankie Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey to capture the championship. Bailey’s X-Division Championship reign ends at 110 days. This marks Kazarian’s sixth run with the title. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Date & Location For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event Revealed
We now have the official date and location for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. During Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, it was announced that Hard to Kill 2023 will take place on January 13th from Atlanta, Georgia. As of this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Bandido Denies Ever Signing With AEW; Confirms WWE Reached Out To Him
It was reported on October 5th that luchador wrestler Bandido had reached a verbal agreement with AEW, but had not put pen to paper. However, Bandido confirmed during an interview with Mas Lucha that he has yet to sign a contract and is still in talks with the company. He also said WWE did reach out to him with an offer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown
Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wade Barrett To Return To WWE NXT Once Pat McAfee Returns
As many of you know by now, Pat McAfee is taking a hiatus from WWE as he’s gone on to host ESPN’s College Gameday. Despite this, the plan is for him to eventually return. With McAfee’s absence, Wade Barrett will be joining the SmackDown commentary booth alongside Michael Cole. Barrett will eventually return to WWE NXT once McAfee returns.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
Comments / 0