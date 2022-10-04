Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Event
WWE presents the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Two New Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite, More AEW News
PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. You can check out some additional highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage below:. And finally, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video showing some highlights from the finish of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
ewrestlingnews.com
GUNTHER Gives His Side To Controversial WWE SmackDown Finish
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has said it is obvious he did not tap out during this week’s episode of SmackDown. In a rematch from their Clash at the Castle instant classic, GUNTHER defended against Sheamus on last night’s show. During the match, GUNTHER tapped the mat twice, which...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules News – Johnny Gargano, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, Rey Mysterio
WWE is currently livestreaming “The Ultimate Extreme Rules” on YouTube. The broadcast features Johnny Gargano, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide discussing their Extreme Rules dream cards. You can check out the broadcast below:. You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Now” below....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Early Viewership Numbers For Season Premiere Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
SpoilerTV has provided some preliminary network television numbers for the season premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to the site, the October 7th edition of SmackDown averaged 2.133 million viewers. Overnight audience was down from last week’s final viewership of 2.207 million viewers. The P18-49 demo averaged an 0.5 rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Reveals The Promo Advice William Regal Gave Him, More
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta commented on getting promo advice from William Regal, his game in wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting promo advice from William Regal: “I think the one that really stuck...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result
During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown
Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
New QR Code Airs On WWE SmackDown – ‘Let Me In’ Message Featured
Another QR code aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with this one strongly hinting at the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. During the opening segment of the show, Triple H cut a brief promo to welcome everyone to the season premiere of SmackDown. There was a QR code on his microphone, which leads to a video that you can view below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Attended Monday’s WWE RAW
Becky Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July due to a separated shoulder she suffered in the match. Pwinsider reported today that “Becky Lynch was backstage at this past Monday’s Raw taping in St. Paul, Minnesota.”. At the time...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event
Dirty Dango made his debut with Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. The former Fandango faced off against Brian Myers for the latter’s Impact Digital Media Championship. In the end, it was Myers who picked up the win to retain.
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Went Off The Air? (Table Spot)
Following Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York, there was a table spot. After the show went off the air, Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down. Mike Bennett then made his way to the ring. This led to Alexander and Ray grabbing Bennett and putting him through a table.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wade Barrett To Return To WWE NXT Once Pat McAfee Returns
As many of you know by now, Pat McAfee is taking a hiatus from WWE as he’s gone on to host ESPN’s College Gameday. Despite this, the plan is for him to eventually return. With McAfee’s absence, Wade Barrett will be joining the SmackDown commentary booth alongside Michael Cole. Barrett will eventually return to WWE NXT once McAfee returns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
Comments / 0