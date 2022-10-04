Read full article on original website
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
14news.com
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
14news.com
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival offers over 100 different booths and attractions to visit, and each of them is bringing something different. One thing that’s fairly consistent, however, is some of the ingredients used in the goods. Oil, as it turns out, is...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
104.1 WIKY
Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
indyschild.com
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
Families of missing Ohio Co. women hope loved ones return home
Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for two women reported missing earlier this year.
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Habitat for Humanity building a new home in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton. Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch […]
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Severe motorcycle crash closes Washington Ave.
Eyewitness News got reports about a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lodge and Washington near Bosse High School on Wednesday night.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in Warrick Co. causes small power outage
WARRICK Co. (WEHT) — A dump truck hit a utility pole early Friday morning in Warrick County causing a small power outage to nearby customers. According to dispatch, shortly before 6:30 a.m. a dump truck hit a utility pole and power lines in the area of Vann Road at Anderson Road. Multiple crews have responded […]
