90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield's transformation after ditching iconic hair

90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors and hairstyles over the years. Red, pink, and then back to brunette, however, she has now gone back to her blonde locks. Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with her hair. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked different colors, and fans have loved all of them.
Inside Honey Boo Boo and Dralin's romance: Ignoring haters to family approval

Honey Boo Boo has come a long way with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, having overcome hateful internet comments since their romance commenced in 2021. Haters can say what they want to Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell, but that won’t affect their bond. The young couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.
Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram

The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show. In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.
Heart Evangelista became a millionaire after acting at just 13

Bling Empire season 3 is officially out on Netflix, and there’s just one familiar face making a cameo: Heart Evangelista. She makes her debut with Kim Lee and Kane Lim, but just how did she become so successful?. The Filipino actress became a millionaire through hard work and determination,...
Strictly Come Dancing Movie week tracks revealed as BBC competition heats up

Strictly Come Dancing is taking a trip to the cinema this Saturday with Movie Week. Here’s a rundown of the iconic soundtracks viewers can expect. It’s time to roll out the red carpet because Strictly Come Dancing is taking on Movie Week this coming Saturday. Loose Women star Kaye Adams was the first celebrity to hang up her dancing shoes after losing to singer Matt Goss in the first dance-off last week.
Meet Nailed It! Halloween contestants and judges as Netflix competition returns

Netflix is back with another reality show fix for fans with Nailed It! Halloween. Let’s meet the contestants and judges baking up spooky treats for the special season. While previous Nailed It! desserts might have been scary for all the wrong reasons, this time around that’s exactly the aim of the game.
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
