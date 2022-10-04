Don’t expect to have Ricky Gervais back as host at the Golden Globes. The Office creator has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show. After a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 for the fifth time, the Twitter user asked to retweet the clip “if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023.” “F*** that,” Gervais quote retweeted the post adding a laughing emoji after. His comment comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press will return to televise their event in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO