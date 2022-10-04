ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak

RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Only Kevin Kreider could crash his car ten minutes after buying it

Bling Empire season 3 has had fans hooked since its debut on Netflix and the third season has been full of drama – in episode 7 we see Kevin Kreider involved in a car crash. During the episode, rightfully entitled Crash And Burn, Kevin Kreider buys a car but just ten minutes later he’s written the vehicle off after a pretty serious crash. Check it out.
Concerned Gold Rush fans ask where Rick is and beg for answers

Fans of Discovery show Gold Rush have been left concerned over Rick Ness’ absence and have taken to social media to beg bosses for answers about where he is. Ness has been on the show, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run companies, since season nine, but has been noticeably absent in season 13.
Pete Davidson's bandage sparks theory he's removed Kim Kardashian tattoos

Pete Davidson surprised everyone with his tattoo for Kim Kardashian but the star was recently spotted with bandages on the same side and it sparked theories he might have had them removed. Kim and Pete might have ended their relationship but fans are still obsessed with their romance. Recently, a...
Ricky Gervais Reacts To Suggestion He Should Return To Host The Golden Globes In 2023

Don’t expect to have Ricky Gervais back as host at the Golden Globes. The Office creator has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show. After a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 for the fifth time, the Twitter user asked to retweet the clip “if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023.” “F*** that,” Gervais quote retweeted the post adding a laughing emoji after. His comment comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press will return to televise their event in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a...
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
Taylor from Southern Charm opens up about sister Catie's cancer journey

Taylor Ann Green has opened up her heart by sharing her sister Catie King’s cancer journey. The Southern Charm star found herself being hit hard when Austen Kroll spoke of his late sister, who died at a young age. During the Bravo show’s reunion show, Andy Cohen was seen...
