13 best retinol eye creams and serums that soften fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles

If you’re over the age of 30 and concerned about the effect of ageing on your skin , chances are you already know a thing or two about retinol . This wonder ingredient is derived from vitamin A and is one of the few anti-ageing ingredients with actual science behind it. It increases cell turnover, and brightens and improves texture – including reducing the appearance of scarring and fine lines.

One area that particularly benefits from retinol is the skin around our eyes, as it is often the first to show signs of ageing, but it’s much thinner and more delicate than the skin elsewhere on your face, so it’s important to treat it carefully. Retinol can be irritating when you first start using it, especially if you have sensitive skin, and so the retinol product you use elsewhere on your face is likely too harsh for the delicate eye area .

But don’t let the fear of retinol upsetting your skin put you off. Targeted retinol eye creams are combined with skin-soothing ingredients and use new cosmetic tech such as slow-release encapsulating, to prevent sensitivity to the active. That being said, if you’ve never used a retinol product on your eye area before, we recommend easing yourself in by using it a couple of times a week, build up to daily use and use a non-retinol eye cream in the morning.

Once you start searching for a retinol, you’ll find the term “retinoid” often used interchangeably. In fact, retinoid is the umbrella term for a group of ingredients derived from vitamin A, including retinol. The strongest, retinoic acid (also known as tretinoin), is only available on prescription in the UK. Gentler formulas, available over the counter, contain forms of retinoid that need to be converted into retinoic acid by your skin – the more conversions required, the weaker the product.

Not all retinol products come with a disclosed percentage strength – we’ve listed where they do, but don’t pay too much attention to the number alone. Lots of factors affect how strong a product is, including the form of retinoid and the formulation. In an eye product, retinol is often formulated in a cream, so there’s more of a buffer for the skin, and comes in a lower percentage concentration.

How we tested

All these formulations have been tested for a minimum of 10 days through to several months, and some even longer. We marked them not only on how they made the eye area look and feel immediately after using but also their long-term results, application experience, packaging, and any negative effects.

The best retinol eye creams for 2022 are:

Best overall – Dr Dennis Gross advanced retinol + ferulic triple correction eye serum: £70, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Dr Dennis Gross advanced retinol + ferulic triple correction eye serum: £70, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for no irritation – Sunday Riley 5 stars retinoid + niacinamide eye serum: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Sunday Riley 5 stars retinoid + niacinamide eye serum: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for firming – Kate Somerville + retinol firming eye cream: £82, Johnlewis.com

– Kate Somerville + retinol firming eye cream: £82, Johnlewis.com Best for hydration – First Aid Beauty FAB skin lab retinol eye cream: £30.40, Sephora.co.uk

– First Aid Beauty FAB skin lab retinol eye cream: £30.40, Sephora.co.uk Best for sensitive eyes – La Roche-Posay redermic R eyes anti-ageing concentrate: £28, Sephora.co.uk

– La Roche-Posay redermic R eyes anti-ageing concentrate: £28, Sephora.co.uk Best for mature skin – Dermalogica age reversal eye complex: £79, Dermalogica.co.uk

– Dermalogica age reversal eye complex: £79, Dermalogica.co.uk Best membership price – Beauty Pie super retinol anti-wrinkle eye cream: From £13, Beautypie.com

– Beauty Pie super retinol anti-wrinkle eye cream: From £13, Beautypie.com Best for drooping eyelids – Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum: £73, Marksandspencer.com

– Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum: £73, Marksandspencer.com Best for beginners – Paula’s Choice clinical ceramide-enriched firming eye cream: £38.25, Paulaschoice.co.uk

– Paula’s Choice clinical ceramide-enriched firming eye cream: £38.25, Paulaschoice.co.uk Best on the high street – No7 pure retinol eye cream: £24.95, Boots.com

– No7 pure retinol eye cream: £24.95, Boots.com Best purse-friendly formula – RoC retinol correxion line smoothing eye cream: £18.70, Sephora.co.uk

– RoC retinol correxion line smoothing eye cream: £18.70, Sephora.co.uk Best plant-based retinol – Iräye deeptox eye revive cream: £78, Irayeskincare.com

– Iräye deeptox eye revive cream: £78, Irayeskincare.com Best luxury formula – Omorovicza gold eye lift: £150, Net-a-porter.com

