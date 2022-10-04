Read full article on original website
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
dairyherd.com
Ring of Glory: Pennsylvania teen chases dairy dreams after surviving house fire
It takes a lot of days in the barn to be ready for the ring at places such as the 2022 All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa. For Reese Burdette and her family, each precious step along the way is quite literally a miracle. “Showing and going to shows are...
Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling
Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
thedickinsonian.com
Harvest Fest: Worth It?
Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
What is an Albatwitch? Celebrate this uniquely Pennsylvania legend Saturday
Editor’s note: Watch throughout October for Paranormal PA, a series from PennLive exploring strange and unexplained phenomenon, from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between. An apple-loving, pint-sized version of Bigfoot is the local bit of folklore at the heart of Albatwitch Day, which will be celebrated Saturday,...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
WGAL
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
More than $1M awarded for streetscape project in Middletown
The borough of Middletown was awarded more than $1 million by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $1,074,081 for the Emaus streetscape project.
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
