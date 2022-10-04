ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling

Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
DUNCANNON, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

What is an Albatwitch? Celebrate this uniquely Pennsylvania legend Saturday

Editor’s note: Watch throughout October for Paranormal PA, a series from PennLive exploring strange and unexplained phenomenon, from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between. An apple-loving, pint-sized version of Bigfoot is the local bit of folklore at the heart of Albatwitch Day, which will be celebrated Saturday,...
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back

WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

