Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Photo shows Raiders owner Mark Davis eating at In-N-Out — just like the rest of us
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a net worth of at least hundreds of millions of dollars. However, even Davis isn’t too rich to enjoy a fast-food favorite for many living on the West Coast. Davis, the owner of $5.1 billion-worth Raiders, was seen eating at a Las Vegas In-N-Out, […]
atozsports.com
Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
atozsports.com
Eagles legend explains why he thinks Philadelphia will come up short
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Many are thinking Super Bowl, but those thinking that aren’t Eagles quarterback legend Donovan McNabb. On Monday, he explained why he felt the Eagles don’t have the talent to win big games late in the season. Here...
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
LOOK: Angle from Broncos’ final play rubs salt in the wound for fans after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos lost yet another heartbreaking game on Thursday night. This time, it came at the hands of a Colts team that struggled on offense all night. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson had a very rough game as well. A lot of blame could go to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, too. The offense was inconsistent, and the final play of the game proved that perfectly.
atozsports.com
Bears coach says what fans been waiting to hear for a long time
Drafted in the third-round of this year’s draft, rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t started the season the way he, or the team, had envisioned. There is, however, some optimism that Jones can return to the player the team fell in love with throughout the draft process. Jones...
atozsports.com
Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries
Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ captain has perfect message for his teammates after tough loss
The Denver Broncos lost the toughest game of their season so far. It has absolutely nothing to do with what game it was, or who the loss was to, but instead, how it happened. It was all right there in front of them this game. They had improved last week on offense in a way, so initial thoughts were that they could have a coming-out party against a bad Colts defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
5-time NFL Pro-Bowler who played at LSU almost played for Tennessee
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a former LSU standout, revealed this week that he was close to signing with the Tennessee Vols before landing with the Tigers. Landry, a New Orleans area native, made the revelation this week during an appearance on the Truss Levels podcast with New Orleans teammates Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Key Offensive Player Not Expected to Play Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the LA Rams on Sunday. Reigning Super Bowl champions, coming off a loss against their rival San Francisco 49ers. Looking ahead to Sunday, the news keeps coming in. Good and bad. Good news is the LA Rams are the NFL’s worst-ranked blitzing defense....
atozsports.com
Treylon Burks update has massive impact on Titans WR core
The latest update on Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks should have a big impact on the Titans WR core. Burks was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday with turf toe, requiring him to miss at least four games, per NFL rules. Because of the bye week, Burks will not be eligible to return until November 13th, when the Titans host the Denver Broncos.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ starter is not to blame in loss for once
The Denver Broncos offense was downright horrendous on Thursday Night Football. It may have been the worst offense we have seen this year. No, really, this offense may be ranked dead last in the league. They could not score a touchdown. That’s all that really needs to be said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit
During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
atozsports.com
NFL analyst calls Cowboys “freaks” in latest video
The Dallas Cowboys are riding three consecutive wins ahead of the week five matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn’t very long ago that there was panic surrounding the team. Now, the Cowboys have a shot to keep the momentum rolling. Cooper Rush has played well in Dak...
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Alvin Kamara is making money from teammates betting on Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols running back Alvin Kamara is confident in his former college team this season. He’s so confident, in fact, that he hasn’t been scared to make some bets with his New Orleans Saints teammates. Kamara told reporters on Thursday that he won $1,000 from teammate Marcus...
atozsports.com
Bengals’ worst-in-the-NFL position group predicted to struggle on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are showing glimpses of what they can be on offense when they finally put things together. So far, they haven’t gotten there though. One of the reasons continues to be what was evident since last year. The offensive line. Despite a loaded class of free agents,...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Jalen Hurts sends strong message to media ahead of game vs Cardinals
Focus can be difficult to maintain for a 24-year-old quarterback who currently sits on the top of the football world. However, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is growing up before our eyes after the team’s first 4-0 start since 2004. Hurts addressed the media on Thursday, but was not...
atozsports.com
One thing that Josh Heupel does off the field explains why the Vols’ offense is always evolving
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has developed a reputation for having one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football. Heupel’s up-tempo offensive system is simultaneously simple and complex. The quarterback has to essentially read the defense and then everyone has to be on the same page...
Comments / 1