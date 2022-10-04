ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?

Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Bears coach says what fans been waiting to hear for a long time

Drafted in the third-round of this year’s draft, rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t started the season the way he, or the team, had envisioned. There is, however, some optimism that Jones can return to the player the team fell in love with throughout the draft process. Jones...
Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries

Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
Broncos’ captain has perfect message for his teammates after tough loss

The Denver Broncos lost the toughest game of their season so far. It has absolutely nothing to do with what game it was, or who the loss was to, but instead, how it happened. It was all right there in front of them this game. They had improved last week on offense in a way, so initial thoughts were that they could have a coming-out party against a bad Colts defense.
5-time NFL Pro-Bowler who played at LSU almost played for Tennessee

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a former LSU standout, revealed this week that he was close to signing with the Tennessee Vols before landing with the Tigers. Landry, a New Orleans area native, made the revelation this week during an appearance on the Truss Levels podcast with New Orleans teammates Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram.
Dallas Cowboys: Key Offensive Player Not Expected to Play Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the LA Rams on Sunday. Reigning Super Bowl champions, coming off a loss against their rival San Francisco 49ers. Looking ahead to Sunday, the news keeps coming in. Good and bad. Good news is the LA Rams are the NFL’s worst-ranked blitzing defense....
Treylon Burks update has massive impact on Titans WR core

The latest update on Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks should have a big impact on the Titans WR core. Burks was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday with turf toe, requiring him to miss at least four games, per NFL rules. Because of the bye week, Burks will not be eligible to return until November 13th, when the Titans host the Denver Broncos.
Broncos’ starter is not to blame in loss for once

The Denver Broncos offense was downright horrendous on Thursday Night Football. It may have been the worst offense we have seen this year. No, really, this offense may be ranked dead last in the league. They could not score a touchdown. That’s all that really needs to be said. The...
Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit

During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
NFL analyst calls Cowboys “freaks” in latest video

The Dallas Cowboys are riding three consecutive wins ahead of the week five matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn’t very long ago that there was panic surrounding the team. Now, the Cowboys have a shot to keep the momentum rolling. Cooper Rush has played well in Dak...
