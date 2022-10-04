ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop

A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
1011now.com

Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
klkntv.com

Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
iheart.com

15 year old Lincoln girl arrested for killing her father

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 15 year old Lincoln girl is arrested for killing her father Monday afternoon and her 16 year old boyfriend is accused of helping her. Lincoln Police say just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, police were called to an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2 for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 70 year old Jesse Gilmer dead. Police say his daughter, 15 year old Salie Gilmer, reported that she had come home from school and found her father stabbed. Police say Sallie was then driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters she was interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Investigators say her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle is dead and his passenger is in the hospital, following a crash Wednesday. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when they attempted to merge into the same lane and collided near Cotner Boulevard. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall and slide into a car.
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE

