KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
1011now.com
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
klkntv.com
Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash
(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
klkntv.com
Police continue search for woman involved in downtown Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police were still searching Thursday for a woman who is thought to have stabbed a 16-year-old near 11th and O Streets. The stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman yelled a racial slur at two men who were arguing with another female.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
doniphanherald.com
44-year-old Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife must spend at least 55 years in prison
BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge announced Monday. Lovell Jones Jr., 44, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Jan. 22 death of his wife, 40-year-old Deyvonndra Jones.
iheart.com
15 year old Lincoln girl arrested for killing her father
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 15 year old Lincoln girl is arrested for killing her father Monday afternoon and her 16 year old boyfriend is accused of helping her. Lincoln Police say just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, police were called to an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2 for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 70 year old Jesse Gilmer dead. Police say his daughter, 15 year old Salie Gilmer, reported that she had come home from school and found her father stabbed. Police say Sallie was then driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters she was interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Investigators say her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Father Stabbed To Death, Daughter And Her Boyfriend Arrested: Police
Jesse Gilmer's 15-year-old daughter has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
1011now.com
1011now.com
kfornow.com
