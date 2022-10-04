Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo today? Schedule, main card start time for 2022 boxing fight
Standing in Sebastian Fundora's way to becoming the regular WBC super-welterweight champion is Carlos Ocampo. Fedora will face off against Ocampo inside the Home Depot Center in Carson, California on October 8. The interim WBC title is on the line. Fundora made his pro debut in 2016. After fighting Jamontay...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Daniel Cormier join WWE? Former UFC champion ignites wrestling rumors by refereeing WWE Extreme Rules 2022 match
One of the biggest pro wrestling fans in combat sports will finally be stepping inside the squared circle for the first time on October 8. Daniel Cormier, a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, is heading to WWE. The 43-year-old will be the special guest referee for the “Fight Pit” match between Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules event.
WWE・
Comments / 0