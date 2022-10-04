ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Daniel Cormier join WWE? Former UFC champion ignites wrestling rumors by refereeing WWE Extreme Rules 2022 match

One of the biggest pro wrestling fans in combat sports will finally be stepping inside the squared circle for the first time on October 8. Daniel Cormier, a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, is heading to WWE. The 43-year-old will be the special guest referee for the “Fight Pit” match between Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules event.
