One of the biggest pro wrestling fans in combat sports will finally be stepping inside the squared circle for the first time on October 8. Daniel Cormier, a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, is heading to WWE. The 43-year-old will be the special guest referee for the “Fight Pit” match between Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules event.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO