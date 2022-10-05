Read full article on original website
Fall Arts Calendar 2022
Oct. 7-9 Big Sur Jade Festival•Noon-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat-Sun, Pacific Valley School, Big Sur, bigsurjadefestival.com. The Rocky Horror Show•8pm Fridays and Saturdays and midnight Saturdays, Paper Wing Theatre, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com. Oct. 7-30 Miner Madness: A Haunted Mine Tour•Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday Oct. 30, Monterey County Fair...
Happy Wharf-day
Old Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey is celebrating 177 years with a party on Sunday, Oct. 9. Festivities include stiltwalkers (pictured), live music by The Money Band, birthday cake and more. Plus, it’s free to attend.
Morsels 10.06.22
THE NEW BLACK… Chez Noir, the eagerly anticipated restaurant from Chef Jonny Black and his wife Monique, will open on Friday, Oct. 7 if everything goes as expected. Expect a today’s catch/harvest menu (Black is obsessive about sourcing) of Central Coast ingredients informed by French and Spanish technique – a menu that will change often. “I love the spontaneous style of cooking,” he says. 5th Avenue between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com.
Toolbox 10.06.22
If you want learn more about the candidates running for mayor and City Council in the city of Monterey, attend an upcoming forum to hear about their priorities. There is a two-person election for mayor, and two people are running unopposed for council. The Monterey Neighborhood Association and Oldtown Neighborhood Association hold candidate forums.
Sculpturally Speaking
Carmel-based sculptor Steven Whyte has a new show, Maquettes to Monuments, at the Salvador Dali Exhibition at the Monterey History and Art Association. Artifacts and photos show behind-the-scenes of seven featured monuments, including the “Women’s Column of Strength” monument in San Francisco. “This show is a tribute to [my staff] and a way to let the public see this powerful process—that somehow, we take clay and plaster, and a studio full of mess and create something,” White wrote. The show runs until Oct. 31.
Prunedale’s first cannabis dispensary brings a local ethic to its operation.
San Miguel Canyon Road tends to get clogged near its Highway 101 and 156 exits. Fortunately, there are things to do along San Miguel Canyon Road – things to eat, smoke and be merry. White Fire cannabis dispensary is the first such shop in Prunedale. It is operated by...
Visuals 10.06.22
Visit the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel for the 50th anniversary of the seminal publication in the history of photography: Bill Owens’ Suburbia. A half-century later, the images by Owens have become timeless testaments to and a celebration of American life. This exhibition features large-scale fine art prints of the essential Suburbia images, offering a new experience of this important project. There will also be 36 small silver gelatin prints (“Baby Bills”) from the original negatives from the late 1960s and early 1970s. A limited-edition publication, Bill Owens: The Legacy of Suburbia Photographs 1964-2022 is also available with a special edition print included. An in-person artist talk with Bill Owens happens at 3pm on Saturday Oct. 8 in Carpenter Hall, and a reception follows in the gallery at 4pm. On display until Nov. 7.
Investing in early childhood education really pays off.
If you put money in the stock market, you can expect an average return on your investment of 10 percent a year. That’s pretty good but, as we know, risky. What if there was a lower-risk, higher-reward way to spend money that paid dividends for not just individuals, but society at large? This is not snake oil. I am talking about a basic concept: early childhood education for children from age 0 to 5. Investing in quality early childhood programs offers a whopping 13-percent return on investment. For every dollar spent, you get back $6 to $9.
A joint effort is transforming the type of meals kids eat at school while helping small growers.
For months, Monterey County’s Blue Zones Project, a county-wide initiative that seeks to improve the health and well-being of residents, has been working hand-in-hand with local school districts to increase the amount of fresh, local produce used to prep school lunches. The quest started when 30 people, including school...
It’s time to vote. Look for a ballot in your mailbox, arriving any day.
Sara Rubin here, celebrating what might feel like a simple milestone: a mailbox dropoff. But this is not any mass mailing. Today, vote-by-mail ballots for all registered Monterey County voters got processed at the post office in San Jose. Universal vote-by-mail is a new concept in California, one of the sensible Covid-19 adaptations that is here to stay. It should make voting easier for all of us: You don’t have to think about it, just check the mail. If you’re busy on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8), no problem—just mail your ballot, no postage required, or drop it off at a number of secure dropbox locations.
The county’s visitors bureau looks to the community to plot a new future of economic gain.
Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, had his shining moment on stage at the bureau’s annual meeting in September. After setting a vision for increasing the average hotel stay from 2.6 nights to 3.6 over the next 10 years – an increase that would mean an estimated $900 million in economic benefit to the county – he walked off the stage to the song “One More Night” by Phil Collins.
The Buzz 10.06.22
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted new communications and public relations guidelines, with a 5-0 vote on Sept. 27. The new policy, developed by County Communications Director Nick Pasculli, directs all county officials to include the communications team in interactions with the press. “In some cases, county of Monterey personnel may have standing professional or personal relationships with reporters, photographers or media personalities. In such instances, notify the County Communications Team before asking the media to cover or report on an event or issue, so that marketing and image enhancement can be well coordinated,” per the guidelines. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew sought clarification: “I wouldn’t want to put anyone between me and the media – I try really hard to be transparent when the calls come in,” she said. The guidelines will be updated to reflect her concern, and state that electeds may interact directly with the press (but should notify the team even after the fact). They will also be updated to emphasize bilingual and accessible outreach.
First-time district elections in Greenfield pit council members against each other.
This year for the first time, Greenfield City Council positions will be elected based on districts, rather than at large. Voters will choose two councilmembers, and a new mayor. Mayor Lance Walker, who has held the seat since 2018 and has been on council since 2012, is not seeking reelection....
A newcomer challenges the P.G. mayor while six candidates vie for three seats on council.
On a crisp autumn afternoon at the Pacific Grove Farmers Market, there’s more than just the switch from summer to fall produce that marks the change of seasons. A line of candidate tables along Central Avenue signals that election season is in full swing. Pacific Grove has eight total candidates running – two for mayor and six for three seats on the P.G. City Council.
