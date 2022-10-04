Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Levi Walker Sr.
WEST POINT — Levi Walker Sr., 63, died Sept. 27, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus of Nazareth C.O.G.I.C. in Starkville, with Phillip Lee Allen officiating. Burial will follow Gospel Temple Cemetery in West Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Lawson Franklin
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Infant Lawson Ray Franklin died Oct. 3, 2022, at UAB in Birmingham. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, Tom Lewis and John Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilmer addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ola Calvert
WEST POINT — Ola Mae Calvert, 88, died Sept. 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, with Charles Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Woodland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Pearlie Glenn
MACON — Pearlie Irene Glenn, 75, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Mitchell Brock
MILLPORT, Ala. — Mitchell Aaron Brock, 48, died Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
J.E. Logan
J.E. Logan of Starkville, MS passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Louisville Health Care in Louisville, MS after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Joseph Emmett (J.E.) Logan was born on January 11, 1934, to Joseph E. Logan and Myrtle Elizabeth Sanders Logan of the Bell School House Community in northern Oktibbeha County. Reports are that J.E. was the first baby born in Oktibbeha.
Commercial Dispatch
James Thompson
James Carlos (Jim C) Thompson, age 73, passed away on October 3, 2022. Also known as “Papa C”, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti Jo Hamilton Thompson; son, Shay (Blair) Thompson of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Stacy (Marl) Cummings of Mobile, AL, grandchildren, Hayden Thompson, Reeves Thompson, Stella Thompson, Marshall Cummings and Miles Cummings. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne Thompson, Doyle Thompson, Travis Thompson and Tommy Thompson; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 7)
HA — Jay Stevenson 4 run (kick failed), clock 2:22. MH — Jordan Johnson 24 run (Parker Bright kick), clock 10:05. MH — Jordan Johnson 61 pass from Keondre Fields (Bright kick), clock 9:37. HA — Stevenson 6 run (pass failed), clock 4:35. HA — Stevenson...
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, Sept. 2022
Tawanya Ramsey Elliott and Latrondra A Elliott; Sept. 1. Glenn Avery Delk and Betty Sue Keith Delk; Sept. 1. Adelaide Yvonne Wilson Fitzgerald and John William Fitzgeral Jr.; Sept. 02. John Michael Gibbs and Tiffany Michelle Gibbs; Sept. 16. Samantha M Bowles and Terry S Bowles; Sept. 16. Atiana Ambria...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
Commercial Dispatch
Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters
The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
Commercial Dispatch
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo
STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5
■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
