Patricia Cooper
MILLPORT, Ala. — Patricia Cooper, 68, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Levi Walker Sr.
WEST POINT — Levi Walker Sr., 63, died Sept. 27, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus of Nazareth C.O.G.I.C. in Starkville, with Phillip Lee Allen officiating. Burial will follow Gospel Temple Cemetery in West Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Pearlie Glenn
MACON — Pearlie Irene Glenn, 75, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
J.E. Logan
J.E. Logan of Starkville, MS passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Louisville Health Care in Louisville, MS after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Joseph Emmett (J.E.) Logan was born on January 11, 1934, to Joseph E. Logan and Myrtle Elizabeth Sanders Logan of the Bell School House Community in northern Oktibbeha County. Reports are that J.E. was the first baby born in Oktibbeha.
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 7)
HA — Jay Stevenson 4 run (kick failed), clock 2:22. MH — Jordan Johnson 24 run (Parker Bright kick), clock 10:05. MH — Jordan Johnson 61 pass from Keondre Fields (Bright kick), clock 9:37. HA — Stevenson 6 run (pass failed), clock 4:35. HA — Stevenson...
Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo
STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Game of the week: Starkville looks to right the ship as Tupelo comes to town
STARKVILLE — The 2022 season began about as well as anyone within the Starkville football program would have wanted it to: a 4-0 record, including three victories by 28 or more points. Riding the success of star quarterback Trey Petty, the Yellow Jackets were lapping opponents on the football...
Live updates: No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in SEC matchup
No. 23 Mississippi State is looking for its third straight win. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have live updates from Davis Wade Stadium. This story will be updated. 12:04 p.m.: Touchdown, Mississippi State. Will Rogers finds...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since...
Defense steps up as No. 9 EMCC downs Coahoma
SCOOBA — Late in the fourth quarter Thursday, with East Mississippi Community College leading by a score, visiting Coahoma Community College began marching down the field. Then the Tigers started going the wrong direction. EMCC’s defense pushed Coahoma (3-3, 1-2 MACCC North) out of the red zone and forced...
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, Sept. 2022
Tawanya Ramsey Elliott and Latrondra A Elliott; Sept. 1. Glenn Avery Delk and Betty Sue Keith Delk; Sept. 1. Adelaide Yvonne Wilson Fitzgerald and John William Fitzgeral Jr.; Sept. 02. John Michael Gibbs and Tiffany Michelle Gibbs; Sept. 16. Samantha M Bowles and Terry S Bowles; Sept. 16. Atiana Ambria...
Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters
The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
For Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Arkansas’s fearsome rushing scheme presents ‘quite the challenge’
On Monday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has “no fear” when it comes to blitzing and moving his defenders around the field. Arnett begs to differ. “I think Coach Pittman, he’s probably seen me on the sideline with my knees shaking...
