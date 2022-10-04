Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Patricia Cooper
MILLPORT, Ala. — Patricia Cooper, 68, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Pearlie Glenn
MACON — Pearlie Irene Glenn, 75, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Mitchell Brock
MILLPORT, Ala. — Mitchell Aaron Brock, 48, died Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Ola Calvert
WEST POINT — Ola Mae Calvert, 88, died Sept. 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, with Charles Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Woodland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
J.E. Logan
J.E. Logan of Starkville, MS passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Louisville Health Care in Louisville, MS after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Joseph Emmett (J.E.) Logan was born on January 11, 1934, to Joseph E. Logan and Myrtle Elizabeth Sanders Logan of the Bell School House Community in northern Oktibbeha County. Reports are that J.E. was the first baby born in Oktibbeha.
