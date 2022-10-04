ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Richard Dease

COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Patricia Cooper

MILLPORT, Ala. — Patricia Cooper, 68, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Roger Short

Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Pearlie Glenn

MACON — Pearlie Irene Glenn, 75, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
MACON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Mitchell Brock

MILLPORT, Ala. — Mitchell Aaron Brock, 48, died Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Ola Calvert

WEST POINT — Ola Mae Calvert, 88, died Sept. 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, with Charles Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Woodland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clovis Cannon

BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

J.E. Logan

J.E. Logan of Starkville, MS passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Louisville Health Care in Louisville, MS after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Joseph Emmett (J.E.) Logan was born on January 11, 1934, to Joseph E. Logan and Myrtle Elizabeth Sanders Logan of the Bell School House Community in northern Oktibbeha County. Reports are that J.E. was the first baby born in Oktibbeha.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder

A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County recreation director passes away

Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 7)

HA — Jay Stevenson 4 run (kick failed), clock 2:22. MH — Jordan Johnson 24 run (Parker Bright kick), clock 10:05. MH — Jordan Johnson 61 pass from Keondre Fields (Bright kick), clock 9:37. HA — Stevenson 6 run (pass failed), clock 4:35. HA — Stevenson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

James Thompson

James Carlos (Jim C) Thompson, age 73, passed away on October 3, 2022. Also known as “Papa C”, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti Jo Hamilton Thompson; son, Shay (Blair) Thompson of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Stacy (Marl) Cummings of Mobile, AL, grandchildren, Hayden Thompson, Reeves Thompson, Stella Thompson, Marshall Cummings and Miles Cummings. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne Thompson, Doyle Thompson, Travis Thompson and Tommy Thompson; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo

STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville

A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction

The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.

About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5

■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, Sept. 2022

Tawanya Ramsey Elliott and Latrondra A Elliott; Sept. 1. Glenn Avery Delk and Betty Sue Keith Delk; Sept. 1. Adelaide Yvonne Wilson Fitzgerald and John William Fitzgeral Jr.; Sept. 02. John Michael Gibbs and Tiffany Michelle Gibbs; Sept. 16. Samantha M Bowles and Terry S Bowles; Sept. 16. Atiana Ambria...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation

Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy