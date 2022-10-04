Read full article on original website
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Grey's Anatomy - Everything Has Changed - Review
“Congratulations, you all made it. You’re here.” This episode's intro felt like a flashback to the old days. Residents going against each other on day one, old locker room, "old" operating room, old speech about how you can save a life but you can end it. It really feels like a reboot. I like the references but I’m not entirely sure where this new approach will lead, so, my opinion about this is on standby until further notice.
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos
Today, Prime Video released The Wheel of Time Season One recap and Season Two sneak-peek reel during the Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power panel presentation at New York Comic Con. The panel also treated fans to exclusive first-looks at Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, along with a special welcome video from series star Rosamund Pike. In July, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series was picked up for a third season, following the wrap of production on Season Two earlier this year. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
Snowfall - Season 6 - Tamara Taylor Joins Cast
Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season. Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps. Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order:...
The Rookie - Episode 5.05 - The Fugitive - Press Release
“The Fugitive” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim and Lucy comes through during his time in need in more ways than one on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Fiona Apple Debuts New Song ‘Where the Shadows Lie’ from ‘The Rings of Power’
Great news for fantasy television and indie music fans alike: Fiona Apple has released a new Tolkien-inspired song that will appear in next week’s Season 1 finale of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The song is inspired by a poem written by J.R.R. Tolkien that appears in the original books. The music was written by Bear McCreary, who composed all of the music for the Prime Video series, and performed by Apple. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination...
American Gigolo - Episode 1.08 - East Of Eden (Season Finale) - Press Release
Julian recovers Colin from an unlikely savior. Sunday can't shake a connection from her past and present cases. Michelle considers what she wants – and what Colin needs. Season finale.
Kung Fu - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Kung Fu has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 3rd Season?
Looks like FOX have renewed Fantasy Island for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when FOX makes the announcement.
Wolf Pack - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Press Release
Oct. 7, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the original series WOLF PACK will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Young Sheldon - Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific - Review
In the second episode of the sixth season, Sheldon and Missy attempt to come up with a plan to assist with the Cooper’s finances, Connie takes a leap with an unlikely suitor, and George and Mary rekindle some romance thanks to an unlikely source. The episode begins with a...
The Winchesters - Episode 1.03 - You're Lost Little Girl - Press Release
FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.03 - Better Off Dead - Press Release
MCCALL AND THE TEAM HELP A WIDOW WHO CLAIMS HER DEAD HUSBAND IS TRYING TO KILL HER FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE, ON "THE EQUALIZER," SUNDAY, OCT. 16. Gloria Reuben Guest Stars as Trish, a Recently Widowed Gallerist Who Rekindles a Romantic Relationship with Aunt Vi. "Better Off Dead" - When...
Chesapeake Shores - I get a Kick out of You - Review
This week a lot happened during the episode. Meghan and Mick are living together again and Mick is confronted with some old habits of Meghan, Kevin wants to make a change, Bree has a visitor, Luke might be in big trouble, Evan is confronted with his past and Jess starts self-doubting. And between all of this The firehouse throws a baby-shower for Kevin and Sarah.
The Midnight Club - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Midnight Club is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Walker - Episode 3.04 - Wild Horses Couldn't Drag Me Away - Press Release
QUIT HORSING AROUND - Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Captain James (Coby Bell) team up to put Trey (Jeff Pierre) through the final stages of his training, a “Rangers hell-week” that will ensure he’s ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it’s not only Trey who is put to the test, Walker hasn’t worked with Cassie in weeks and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Wonder - Review
Lavishly dark in its period drama trappings, The Wonder opens with a bang - a modern-day set design is narrated by a woman who reminds you that these are the character’s stories and they believe them. Everyone has their own story - be it science or religion, and such is the crux of the central debate at play in Sebastián Lelio’s latest. An English Nurse is called into Ireland question a so-called miracle child who hasn’t eaten for months yet looks perfectly healthy.
Chucky - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Chucky has started airing on Syfy. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.03 - A Big Sign - Press Release
“A Big Sign” – The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious. Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim is determined to get to the bottom of what really happened in the OR during her surgery and sets off on her own internal investigation on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Koala Man - Casting Announcement
At New York Comic Con on October 6th, Hulu paneled the upcoming original adult animated series "Koala Man" and announced the casting of Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright with Miranda Otto and Hugo Weaving set to make guest appearances. Previously announced cast includes Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Demi...
