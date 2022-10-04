ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesportspage.blog

Fulton County Roundup

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Moshannon Valley 25, Southern Fulton 34. Individual Results:1.Kasey Fitz, SF, 18:45. 2. Teagan Ritz, SF, 18:49. 3. George Nestlerode, MV, 20:08. 4. Roman Faulds, MV, 22:15. 5. Samuel Howard, MV, 22:16. 6. Oscar Lin, MV, 22:17. 7. Brady Kay, MV, 22:33. 8. Ben Morgan, SF, 24:38. 9. Carter Weakland, MV, 24:39 . 11. Jacob Goshorn, FM, 25:01. 12. Gavyn Varner, MV, 25:56. 13. Josh Morgan, SF, 26:04. 14. Brayden Peck, SF, 26:06. 15. Isaiah Shimmel, MV, 26:35. 16. Jimmy Lamoreau, MV, 27:50. 17. Chris Cherlbin, MV, 30:19. 18. Colin Householder, SF, 32:54. 19. Eli Kawa, MV, 43:37 .
FULTON COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

ST’s speed hurts Greencastle in 38-22 defeat

GREENCASTLE — Susquehanna Township proved to have a bit too much firepower and handed Greencastle-Antrim a 38-22 loss in a Mid Penn Colonial football game Friday night at Kaley Field on G-A’s Homecoming night. The Indians (4-3, 2-2 MPC) scored five touchdowns and converted four two-point conversions. “They...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Boys X-C earns Colonial Division title

Greencastle-Antrim 15, James Buchanan 50: The Blue Devils wrapped up their dual meet season Wednesday by defeating the Rockets and claiming the Mid Penn Colonial championship. Greencastle finished the season 9-0 (7-0 MPC). The Blue Devils pushed the first nine runners across the line: Caden Hudson (18:15), Hayden Parks (18:17),...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball earns 2nd straight win

Chambersburg 3, Hershey 0: The Trojans collected their second win in a row with a shutout of Hershey on Thursday night in a non-league contest. Chambersburg (3-9) rolled to wins of 25-15, 25-6 and 25-11. “The girls did a good job tonight of staying focused,” Trojan coach Ty Frelin said....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer runs record to 13-0

Greencastle-Antrim 5, West Perry 1: The Blue Devils allowed only their fourth goal of the season, and second this season to the Mustangs, but came away with a comfortable Mid Penn Colonial win Wednesday night at Kaley Field. Mia Libby scored three goals for Greencastle (13-0, 10-0 MPC) to lead...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: G-A faces up-and-coming Susquehanna Twp.

Even while compiling an 0-10 record last year, Susquehanna Township’s football team showed flashes of good things to come. Those good things are beginning to show up this fall. The Indians (3-3, 1-2 MPC) are a dangerous team this season, and will be a tough assignment for Greencastle-Antrim on...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans focus on Altoona’s run game

Friday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth football clash between Chambersburg and Altoona will likely come down to one tug of war: Can the Trojans stop, or at least slow down, the Mountain Lions’ triple option attack?. The 7 p.m. game will be held at Trojan Stadium and it is...
ALTOONA, PA
thesportspage.blog

Listen Live: Altoona at Chambersburg 6:30 p.m. Friday October 7

Chambersburg host Altoona for Homecoming. Pregame show at 6:30. Game time 7:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to listen. Live video with Mid Penn Broadcasting play-by-play is on NFHS Network (subscription required). Click here to watch.
ALTOONA, PA

