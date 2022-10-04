JUSTICE, EQUITY, DIVERSITY, INCLUSION WORKSHOPS

The City of Chula Vista has begun the process of working to create a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan which will develop strategies and recommendations to create a more inclusive and equitable community, culture and workplace. A very important part of the process includes community engagement and input. During the week of October 17, the community is invited to participate in focus group sessions to talk about life in Chula Vista through a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion lens. Residents are invited to come share their voices and perspectives.

A variety of times and locations are available including virtual options. A RSVP is required to participate in the sessions and seating is limited. Please complete the registration survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y36Q39R to sign up for a session that best fits your schedule. Childcare, translation services, and a light dinner will be available at the in-person sessions. The registration deadline is October 13.

For any questions on the sessions or registration, please contact Miranda Evans, Special Projects Manager, at mevans@chulavistaca.gov.