Ethereum L2 Optimism Sees 500% Growth in Active Users Since July
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Popular Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism has seen massive growth over the past three months. The L2’s daily active users (DAU) have surged to around 30,000 in October from August’s low of 4,500, representing a growth of more than 500%. The blockchain has also seen an uptick in the number of its new users and transactions.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
Is Ethereum’s Post-Merge Hype Over?
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Since Ethereum’s Merge was successfully finalized on September 15th, ETH went down -17%, compared to BTC at –2.3% and S&P 500 at -7.2%. Ethereum’s Merge into proof-of-stake blockchain happened during the volatile bear market, but this poor comparative performance still defies forecasts.
South Korean Authorities Freeze Over $39M Worth of Crypto Linked to Do Kwon
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. South Korean prosecutors froze more than $39 million worth of cryptocurrency belonging to Do Kwon, according to local media reports. The move comes just weeks after South Korea instructed local crypto exchanges to freeze more than 3,300 BTC linked to the Terraform Labs founder.
Hamilton Lane, with $832B AuM, to Tokenize 3 Funds via Securitize
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Hamilton Lane (HLNE) made a deal with Securitize Markets, a fully regulated and SEC-registered blockchain tokenization platform. As one of the largest private equity managers with $832 billion AuM, Hamilton Lane will use this partnership to tokenize three funds under its management.
Oil prices are nowhere near demand destruction levels, and 3 factors could keep pushing crude higher, says Morgan Stanley commodity chief
Oil prices are nowhere near levels that would cause demand destruction and have room to rally as energy supplies get slashed from the markets.
Investors Can Soon Short Jim Cramer with Tuttle Capital’s Inverse Cramer ETF
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Tuttle Capital Management has filed two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on the stock picks of television personality Jim Cramer. Called Inverse Cramer ETF and Long Cramer ETF, the two funds will allow investors to take a short or long position against the stocks proposed by Cramer.
