It’s that time of year for all things spooky and pumpkin, and Haunt O’ Ween—the newest experience in Holmdel, NJ—does not disappoint. Sure it may sound spooky, but it’s full of family Halloween fun with imaginative themes, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bouncy houses, food, games, rides, and face painting, all part of the adventure guaranteed to put you in the Halloween spirit. Originating on the West Coast, Haunt O’Ween blew East and landed at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, this past weekend. Of course, it didn’t take much convincing to get my kids excited to dress up in their Halloween costumes (they had them picked out well over a month ago) and be ready to go on opening day. With over 35,000 pumpkins to see (including ones to take home at the end), it was well worth the night of fun for my kids and us. Read on for all the details, and if you want more ideas on what to do this season, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO