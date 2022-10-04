Read full article on original website
October Proclaimed Blindness Awareness Month in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Ways to Vote This November 8th General ElectionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York
You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
Yella's Invites MK families for their Hawthorne Grand Opening!
Live DJ | Raffles + Prizes | Photo Station | Kids' Activities. Yella’s knows how challenging it can be to find a restaurant that the whole family will enjoy. That's why they strive to create a fun and welcoming environment for people of all ages. Their kid's menu features kid-approved options, and if you come to their Grand Opening event Saturday, October 8th, from 11am to 2pm, there will be balloons, live music, games, and prizes for everyone!
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
Highlander Marching Band to honor veterans
West Milford High School’s multiple national championship winning Highlander Marching Band proudly presents its 22nd Annual Military Concert and Tattoo honoring Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at West Milford High School. This will be the last chance to experience the West Milford Highlander Marching Band and their 2022...
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change
A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
Haunt O’Ween: Family-Friendly Halloween Fun For All Ages
It’s that time of year for all things spooky and pumpkin, and Haunt O’ Ween—the newest experience in Holmdel, NJ—does not disappoint. Sure it may sound spooky, but it’s full of family Halloween fun with imaginative themes, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bouncy houses, food, games, rides, and face painting, all part of the adventure guaranteed to put you in the Halloween spirit. Originating on the West Coast, Haunt O’Ween blew East and landed at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, this past weekend. Of course, it didn’t take much convincing to get my kids excited to dress up in their Halloween costumes (they had them picked out well over a month ago) and be ready to go on opening day. With over 35,000 pumpkins to see (including ones to take home at the end), it was well worth the night of fun for my kids and us. Read on for all the details, and if you want more ideas on what to do this season, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ.
Historical Society of Bloomfield Explores ‘Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield’
Bloomfield, NJ – Do you recognize this scene in Bloomfield? If you don’t, it’s because most of these houses were demolished to build the Garden State Parkway. On October 25, join Bloomfield historian Richard Rockwell as he explores the impact the Garden State Parkway had on the township of Bloomfield when it was built in the 1950s. Through historical photos, maps and newspaper articles, explore the controversies and protests surrounding the project, as well as the hundreds of houses that were demolished or moved to make way for the GSP. Love it or hate it, you’ll be fascinated by the history of the Garden State Parkway through Bloomfield.
Oil truck crash closes Greenwood Lake Turnpike
Greenwood Lake Turnpike Road was closed Friday between Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue after an accident involving an oil truck on Friday morning. According to West Milford police, the oil truck went up an embankment and clipped a utility poll, spilling home heating oil onto Greenwood Lake Turnpike. The truck’s engine also caught fire as a result of being overturned.
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
‘We lost everything’: Morristown pastor and his family escape parsonage fire with their lives
Heat roused the Rev. Sidney Williams Jr. from slumber around 3 am on Thursday. At first, he thought his teenaged son had cranked the thermostat. Then he saw the flames engulfing his nightstand, where a candle had been flickering. “The bedroom was an inferno,” said Williams, pastor of the Bethel...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
