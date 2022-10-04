Comrit Investments 1 LP, a Tel Aviv-based investment fund, has made a filing with the SEC indicating their intent to launch an unsolicited tender offer to purchase up to 1.85 million shares of Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust, for $12.51 per share in cash. Upon the potential launch, the offer is expected to expire on Dec. 29, 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO