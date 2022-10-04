Read full article on original website
Comrit Intends to Launch Unsolicited Tender Offer for Shares of Inland REIT
Comrit Investments 1 LP, a Tel Aviv-based investment fund, has made a filing with the SEC indicating their intent to launch an unsolicited tender offer to purchase up to 1.85 million shares of Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust, for $12.51 per share in cash. Upon the potential launch, the offer is expected to expire on Dec. 29, 2022.
Former Merrill Lynch Advisor Launches Independent Practice through LPL
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that financial advisor Alexander Guiliano launched a New Jersey-based independent practice, Resonate Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. LPL Strategic Wealth Services is a “wirehouse breakaway solution” for advisors seeking autonomy. Guiliano is joined by Debbie Appaluccio...
