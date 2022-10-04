ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boilermakers Host Dayton for Fall Ball Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue baseball will take the field in its home white pinstripes Saturday, welcoming Dayton back to Alexander Field for the second time this year for a 12-inning fall ball exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and the teams are planning to play...
Koch, Hudson Powers #5 Purdue Past Iowa, 3-2

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After trading sets with Iowa, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers remain undefeated in Big Ten play following a decisive fifth set performance to win 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9). With the victory, Purdue improved to 14-1, 5-0 in the Big Ten play, marking the best start to league action in 37 years.
Franciscan Health Named Exclusive Medical Services Provider of Purdue Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has entered into a partnership with Franciscan Health designating the regional health care organization as the exclusive medical services provider for the Boilermakers. Benefiting the elite level of sports medicine and athletic performance support received by Purdue's more than 450 student-athletes, the official relationship between...
