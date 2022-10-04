Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to Hold Monthly Meeting on Wednesday, October 19, 2022
The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Agenda items will include status of funds, approval of minutes, and any grant or loan applications. Immediately upon conclusion of the Meeting, the CRA will move into a workshop to discuss developing a...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students at Mosley High School are recalling a 50-year-old high school tradition that went terribly wrong Wednesday evening. The homecoming bonfire exploded. “I took off running because all I saw was a wall of fire and I didn’t know if there was a breeze or anything...
WJHG-TV
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
fosterfollynews.net
City of Chipley, Florida Closes Portion of 5th Street between Harrison Avenue and Brickyard Road
The City of Chipley will be closing a portion of 5th Street between Harrison Avenue and Brickyard Road for emergency water line repairs. We will notify when the road is open. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer Road, Chipley, FL 32428 850.638.6203.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School district responds to bonfire explosion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
Panama City officials break ground on $5.7 million Cherry Street project
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bad roads will soon be a thing of the past for residents that live in the Cove neighborhood. Panama City officials broke ground on the Cherry Street improvement project on Wednesday morning. The project has been seven years in the making. Commissioners said this feels like a win for the […]
WJHG-TV
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 4- 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay Scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 6-8, 2022
Join Real Florida Magazine and the Bonifay, Florida Kiwanis Club for the 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo, scheduled this year for Thursday through Saturday, October 6-8, 2022, featuring parades, rodeo action and world-class people-watching, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the ‘Free Kid’s Night’ on Thursday, October 3, 2019 by Paul Goulding Photography.
IN THIS ARTICLE
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Joysters: Walton County’s Half Shell Heroes
Whether they’re raw, baked, fried, lemon-squeezed, kicked with hot sauce, shucked at home or savored at a favorite haunt, Walton County’s oysters alone are reason enough to live here. It would be impossible to call out just one local business making life and the economy that much better when it comes to life on the half shell — it’s an embarrassment of riches all around.
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
wuwf.org
Voting-by-mail off to a rousing start in Florida
We’re still a little over a month out from the November 8 general election, but the number of mail-in ballots continue to flood in. As of Wednesday, over 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast across Florida, out of nearly three million requested. The most ballots have been cast in three counties — Palm Beach, Bay, and Okaloosa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
getthecoast.com
Historic event honoring the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 in Fort Walton Beach
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join as they honor the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 beginning at 5:30pm. At this historical event, all eleven surviving Horse Soldiers will reunite for the first time at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.
WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
denisesanger.com
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach
Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
getthecoast.com
Niceville’s new Senior Center Recreation Area set to open
The City of Niceville is hosting an outdoor community event on October 12 at 10:00am to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Recreation Area adjacent to the Niceville Senior Center. Serving as the foundation of Niceville’s community of adults over 55, the new Senior Center Recreation...
Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
Tyndall Air Force Base continues to make progress on multi-billion dollar rebuild
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is out of the planning and designing phase and into the construction phase of its rebuild. On Friday, the community got an inside look into the progress. 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins showed the community just how far the rebuild has come in the […]
Comments / 0