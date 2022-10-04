Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
AOL Corp
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
creators.com
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Washington Examiner
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
“Doomed to fail”: Legal experts trash Trump’s appeal after he runs to SCOTUS over Mar-a-Lago docs
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his legal battle over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month ordered a special master review of the documents and blocked the Justice Department from continuing its criminal investigation into the matter. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned part of her order that blocked the DOJ's investigation into the more than 100 documents marked classified. On Tuesday, Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing that the court was wrong to block the documents from the review and requesting that special master Raymond Dearie be granted authority to review the documents with classified markings.
Clarence Thomas Faces Calls to Recuse Himself from Trump Mar-a-Lago Case
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls to recuse himself from a case brought by former President Donald Trump amid an investigation of his handling of White House documents. Trump is appealing a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that allowed the...
“The circuit court rejected Trump’s opposition”: Experts say appeals ruling a “bad sign” for Trump
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its consideration of whether an outside legal expert should have been appointed to review the 11,000 documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order...
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports
Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Washington Examiner
‘A sheriff is on notice’: Judge scolds Rudy Giuliani for missing court date
A New York judge had a stern warning Friday for Rudy Giuliani, who was a no-show for a hearing in his divorce case last month. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz was aghast at how Giuliani managed to miss the prior hearing and appeared to levy a warning that the former New York City Mayor could be arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
Ninth Circuit Orders Trump to Mediate with Stormy Daniels Over Defamation Lawsuit Appellate Fees
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered former President Donald Trump to mediate with adult film star Stormy Daniels over additional appellate attorney fees in her failed defamation lawsuit against him. A three-judge panel ruled last week that Daniels must pay Trump’s defense fees for her...
Comments / 8