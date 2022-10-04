ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Salon

“Doomed to fail”: Legal experts trash Trump’s appeal after he runs to SCOTUS over Mar-a-Lago docs

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his legal battle over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month ordered a special master review of the documents and blocked the Justice Department from continuing its criminal investigation into the matter. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned part of her order that blocked the DOJ's investigation into the more than 100 documents marked classified. On Tuesday, Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing that the court was wrong to block the documents from the review and requesting that special master Raymond Dearie be granted authority to review the documents with classified markings.
The Independent

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
