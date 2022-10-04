ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion teases anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'

Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes...
MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers October 3 – 7

It’s up, up and away in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7. First, Ridge takes flight to make an impassioned plea to Taylor in Aspen. Then, Brooke follows suit to make an impassioned plea of her own. (Man, that’s a lotta jets and a lotta impassioned pleas!) If you’ll be so kind as to please bring your seatbacks and trays to their upright and locked position, we’ll come through the cabin serving more of exactly what you want: spoilers!
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup

We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes

Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
Mila Kunis stayed away from drugs thanks to That '70s Show co-stars

Mila Kunis credits her older 'That '70s Show' co-stars for deterring her away from drugs. The 39-year-old actress was just 14 years old when she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the Fox series and she admitted she was very inspired by the conduct of her co-stars, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and now-husband Ashton Kutcher - who were all aged between 18 and 20 at the start of the programme's run - so things could have turned out differently for her if they were a little wilder.
Alan Rickman Went Full Snape on Tom Felton After ‘Harry Potter’ Set Mistake: ‘Don’t Step on My F—ing Cloak’

Tom Felton once said that working with Alan Rickman was “terrifying in the most pleasant way,” and now fans know at least one reason why. In a video published to Instagram to promote his upcoming memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” Felton remembered Rickman channeling Severus Snape after Felton accidentally stepped on Rickman’s long black cloak on the set one of of the “Harry Potter” movies.
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars

Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
‘Survivor 43’ spoilers: Boot list, eliminations in order

Slide 1 of 5: The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered September 21, 2022 on CBS and introduced 18 brand new castaways from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. This installment filmed in Spring 2022, so all of the contestants had the option of seeing how the twists and turns of “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” played out on TV. Over the course of 26 days in Fiji, host Jeff Probst will snuff out every single torch until only one person remains as the Sole Survivor and the winner of the $1 million prize. If you’re looking for “Survivor 43” spoilers on the boot list (so far) and eliminations in order, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos below to see the updated boots to date.
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'

Sarah Ferguson is reflecting on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of York shared her sweet nickname for the late monarch during the Henley Literary Festival earlier this week. Ferguson, 62, was married to the Queen's son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, previously revealing that she remained close to the monarch even after the divorce.
