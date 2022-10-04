Read full article on original website
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff had a big finish in the first round. She had a great start to the second round. Ewart Shadoff finally cooled and posted a 69 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. That gives the 34-year-old from England a four-shot lead going into the weekend in search of her first victory. Paula Reto had a 70 and is the next closest player. Ewart Shadoff has played 245 times on the LPGA without winning. Also trying to get a win is Janet Lin. She already has three runner-up finishes this year. Lin had another 69 and is five shots behind.
