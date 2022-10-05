Read full article on original website
Related
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states' action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Biden aims to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black, Latino communities.
Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident
A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.
North Carolina dad dies after vehicle falls from bridge in disrepair into creek: 'A portion of the roadway was missing'
Phillip Paxson died after his Jeep went into a creek, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said.
creators.com
Cayuga Lake Is a Great Girlfriends' Getaway
We knew we had booked the right girlfriends' getaway as soon as we pulled into the driveway of Rowland House in Aurora, New York. At 10,000 square feet and with 10 rooms, the Queen Anne-style home felt both impressive and friendly. Cayuga Lake glistened in the background, and 120-year-old ginkgo trees crowned the lawn, their leaves the color of spun gold in the fall.
Comments / 0