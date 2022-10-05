We knew we had booked the right girlfriends' getaway as soon as we pulled into the driveway of Rowland House in Aurora, New York. At 10,000 square feet and with 10 rooms, the Queen Anne-style home felt both impressive and friendly. Cayuga Lake glistened in the background, and 120-year-old ginkgo trees crowned the lawn, their leaves the color of spun gold in the fall.

AURORA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO