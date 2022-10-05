ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident

A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.
WASHINGTON STATE
creators.com

Cayuga Lake Is a Great Girlfriends' Getaway

We knew we had booked the right girlfriends' getaway as soon as we pulled into the driveway of Rowland House in Aurora, New York. At 10,000 square feet and with 10 rooms, the Queen Anne-style home felt both impressive and friendly. Cayuga Lake glistened in the background, and 120-year-old ginkgo trees crowned the lawn, their leaves the color of spun gold in the fall.
AURORA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy