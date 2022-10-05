Read full article on original website
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Man arrested for making threats to Maricopa County election official
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday in Iowa, for allegedly sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona. The same man also allegedly sent a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney...
Former Tucson classmates and teachers condemn Blake Masters as ‘dangerous’ for Arizona
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws
PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running
As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Arizona, Phoenix among top places for firearm suicides
Firearm suicides make up two-thirds of all firearm deaths in the United States. In Arizona, it’s worse. At 71%, the state has one of the highest suicide rates by firearm rates, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence (EFSGV). Last month, Arizona Public Health Association (AZPHA) held...
Here’s what Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs says about Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, said the state’s near-total abortion ban goes against the will of the people and she’d work to change it if elected. “I’ll do whatever it takes to continue to expand access, including vetoing further restrictions,” Hobbs told...
These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates
PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
Jan. 6 committee attorney says Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward pleaded Fifth
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that...
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
Google Will Pay $85 Million to Arizona in What State’s Lawyers Call a ‘Groundbreaking’ Settlement on Consumer Fraud Claims
Google will pay $85 million to Arizona to settle a lawsuit filed more than two years ago accusing the tech giant of consumer fraud over its use of location data, attorneys for the Grand Canyon State said on Tuesday. In May 2020, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) sued Google...
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
The Goldwater Institute Demands Phoenix Officials Enforce Law in Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) filed an amicus brief in the State Superior Court urging an injunction blocking the City of Phoenix from any activity that would maintain a large homeless encampment known locally as ‘The Zone.’. “City leaders have been shunting homeless people into The Zone, and police...
Maricopa County's housing supply is growing
Nearly 250,000 new housing units were being planned or built across Maricopa County in 2021. Analytics director Anubhav Bagley recently told the Maricopa Association of Government’s Economic Development Committee the numbers do not include every new house being built, just those in planned developments. “So these projects are all...
After seizing over 1,000 firearms, Phoenix extends 'crackdown' on gun crimes
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department is planning to extend its "crackdown" on gun-related crimes after the agency ramped up enforcement earlier this year. More than 1,100 guns have been seized by law enforcement across Phoenix since the city...
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
