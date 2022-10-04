Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
Ron DeSantis witnesses football's return to Southwest Florida
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples High School football team was ready to get back on the field. The home crowd was ready for a show. And everyone in Southwest Florida was ready to get back to normal. Naples unleashed its pent-up energy on Barron Collier following more than a week off due to Hurricane ...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
Click10.com
South Florida first responders searching Fort Myers Beach for survivors of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Search and rescue operations remain underway in southwest Florida more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Crews with Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue are still across the state, along with other local first responders, looking for survivors in areas left in ruins.
click orlando
‘Like someone dropped a nuclear bomb:’ 2,000 Florida businesses report millions in losses
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Speaking from a makeshift office in Fort Myers Wednesday, Dept. of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle seemed numb as he discussed his boyhood town being wiped out. “It’s like someone dropped a nuclear bomb on it. I’m not joking,” Eagle told News 6. “There are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Florida Woman Points Gun At Women, Thought They Were Cutting Line For Gas
Some Floridians are waiting in super long lines for gas following Hurricane Ian.
Click10.com
Casey DeSantis takes on lead role after Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady, has stepped into the spotlight following Hurricane Ian, taking on a lead role in efforts to raise money for hurricane relief. Until the storm, the governor’s wife kept a relatively low profile. She planned to speak about aid for Hurricane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
Click10.com
Flo Rida teams with Miami Gardens collecting donations for majority minority communities hit by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – In Miami Gardens, a new effort is underway to help out similar communities in southwest Florida. Rapper Flo Rida and the City of Miami Gardens partnered up hoping to fill a trailer with supplies and send it to hard hit communities in Lee County following the destruction from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
Click10.com
Officials: 7 Cuban migrant deaths off Florida Keys linked to Hurricane Ian
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The deaths of seven Cuban migrants, whose bodies have been found in or around the Florida Keys over the past week, are linked to Hurricane Ian, Local 10 News confirmed with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday evening. The news comes as officials...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
