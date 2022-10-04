ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys' fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Tony...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott would need to make 'significant strides' to play Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott since he sustained a fractured thumb in Week 1, requiring surgery. While the Cowboys hoped Prescott could make enough progress in his rehab to return for next week's huge NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, it seems he'll need a little more time before he's back under center.
NFL
iheart.com

Michigan Coach Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure On The Sidelines

University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a seizure on the sideline during the Wolverines' game against Indiana. Hart collapsed to the ground just after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy