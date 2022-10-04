Read full article on original website
Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys' fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Tony...
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since...
Dak Prescott would need to make 'significant strides' to play Week 6 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott since he sustained a fractured thumb in Week 1, requiring surgery. While the Cowboys hoped Prescott could make enough progress in his rehab to return for next week's huge NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, it seems he'll need a little more time before he's back under center.
Michigan Coach Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure On The Sidelines
University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a seizure on the sideline during the Wolverines' game against Indiana. Hart collapsed to the ground just after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left...
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Star
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
