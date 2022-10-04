Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more
Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 players discover EA mistake with meta lengthy AcceleRATE trait
FIFA 23 players have discovered an EA mistake which may stop players from being able to make their players ‘lengthy’, as the meta pace trait continues to dominate Ultimate Team. Since FIFA 23 dropped at the end of September, the entire Ultimate Team community has clamored over the...
dexerto.com
What is sniping in FIFA 23? Ultimate Team trading tactic explained
The recent release of FIFA 23 has plenty of players curious about ‘sniping’. Here, we run through what the phrase means, break down how Ultimate Team players do it and discuss EA’s stance on it. The release of a new FIFA means Ultimate Team players are scrambling...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 players praise power shooting as best new feature
FIFA 23 introduces a long laundry list of new features, but power shooting stands out among the crowd for some players. Players are still learning the ropes of FIFA 23, but the game’s meta is beginning to take shape. Most notably, the lengthy AcceleRATE trait completely changes how players view taller players. Usually, bulkier players are labeled ‘clunky’ by the community, but FIFA 23 balances the scales.
dexerto.com
MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely
LCS analyst Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman has proposed a brand-new Worlds format that’ll remove the need for the Play-Ins stage entirely. The Worlds 2022 Group Stage is just about to kick off following the conclusion of Play-Ins, and once again the League of Legends community is on the topic of whether or not we need to see future changes to the tournament format.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing
An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
dexerto.com
Finest shut down pro esports operations months after $10 million investment
Israeli esports organization Team Finest has announced that it is pulling the plug on its professional esports operations, citing the current economic climate. In a Twitlonger post, Team Finest said that the decision was made after “key investors backed out of making further investments into the company.” The Israeli organization was acquired in 2020 by media company RadarZero and had since struck partnerships with a number of prestigious non-endemic companies, including Logitech, Tezos, Samsung and Pizza Hut.
dexerto.com
Bjergsen reportedly left Team Liquid, considering LCS and LEC offers
Multiple sources state that Bjergsen will be a free agent going into 2023, and that he’s taking offers from both LCS and LEC teams to find his new home. Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg is a player that has defined the modern LCS. His time on TSM molded him into one of the most tenured, respected, and recognized players in North America.
dexerto.com
Valve announces Steam Decks can be bought without a reservation
Valve announced that since the company has ramped up production on Steam Decks, buyers no longer need to order through reservation. Valve’s Steam Deck has been a massive success with fans — so much so that Valve previously had a substantial amount of backorders in line from customers.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
dexerto.com
G2 and Astralis to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major after RMR upsets
G2 Esports and Astralis will both miss the Rio CSGO Major after upsets against GamersLegion and forZe respectfully. This is both teams’ first time missing a Major in over five years. In the RMR Road to Rio 2022 Europe tournament, both Astralis and G2 Esports lost in their respective...
dexerto.com
Spanish giants KOI enter LEC through Rogue partnership
KOI and Rogue have announced their partnership on October 6, after months of reporting that the two were set to combine forces, which has led to the Spanish organization taking over Rogue’s LEC spot. KOI, founded by Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world,...
dexerto.com
How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2
If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
dexerto.com
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge
A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake
Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world. Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players stunned console’s controller aim assist can be secretly enabled on PC
Overwatch 2 players are debating if a secret setting is bleeding controller aim assist into the mouse and keyboard players on PC, making aiming feel “floaty.”. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 is finally here, and hardcore fans of the FPS series have been diving in and testing out the game’s new standard 5v5 mode as well as all the hero changes.
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars members divided after seeing how to get “free” PS5 games
Someone crunched the numbers and discovered how much money PlayStation Stars subscribers need to spend to unlock one free PS5 game. The response from fans seems mixed, thus far. Sony’s all-new PlayStation Stars loyalty program is now live in Asia and the Americas. Players in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand...
dexerto.com
GameStop has reportedly told stores to “destroy” Overwatch discs
A TikTok video reveals that GameStop wants employees at its stores to “destroy” all remaining Overwatch discs. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 launched digitally this week on PC and consoles as a free-to-play experience. However, fans of the original aren’t simply adding a brand-new game to their platform.
