Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO