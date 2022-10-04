Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
EA responds to FIFA 23 AcceleRATE issues with lengthy & explosive traits
FIFA 23’s new AcceleRATE feature isn’t working correctly for some player items and chemistry style combinations, and EA has announced an investigation into the issue. FIFA 23’s AcceleRATE system redefines player speed. EA categorizes players into three acceleration types based on height, strength, and agility. Controlled players...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 players discover EA mistake with meta lengthy AcceleRATE trait
FIFA 23 players have discovered an EA mistake which may stop players from being able to make their players ‘lengthy’, as the meta pace trait continues to dominate Ultimate Team. Since FIFA 23 dropped at the end of September, the entire Ultimate Team community has clamored over the...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 players praise power shooting as best new feature
FIFA 23 introduces a long laundry list of new features, but power shooting stands out among the crowd for some players. Players are still learning the ropes of FIFA 23, but the game’s meta is beginning to take shape. Most notably, the lengthy AcceleRATE trait completely changes how players view taller players. Usually, bulkier players are labeled ‘clunky’ by the community, but FIFA 23 balances the scales.
dexerto.com
G2 and Astralis to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major after RMR upsets
G2 Esports and Astralis will both miss the Rio CSGO Major after upsets against GamersLegion and forZe respectfully. This is both teams’ first time missing a Major in over five years. In the RMR Road to Rio 2022 Europe tournament, both Astralis and G2 Esports lost in their respective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
dexerto.com
How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2
If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch
Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
dexerto.com
Asmongold defends Blizzard over Overwatch 2 microtransactions
Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization. Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.
dexerto.com
MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely
LCS analyst Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman has proposed a brand-new Worlds format that’ll remove the need for the Play-Ins stage entirely. The Worlds 2022 Group Stage is just about to kick off following the conclusion of Play-Ins, and once again the League of Legends community is on the topic of whether or not we need to see future changes to the tournament format.
dexerto.com
Bjergsen reportedly left Team Liquid, considering LCS and LEC offers
Multiple sources state that Bjergsen will be a free agent going into 2023, and that he’s taking offers from both LCS and LEC teams to find his new home. Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg is a player that has defined the modern LCS. His time on TSM molded him into one of the most tenured, respected, and recognized players in North America.
dexerto.com
Spanish giants KOI enter LEC through Rogue partnership
KOI and Rogue have announced their partnership on October 6, after months of reporting that the two were set to combine forces, which has led to the Spanish organization taking over Rogue’s LEC spot. KOI, founded by Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world,...
dexerto.com
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
dexerto.com
Clockwork Zenyatta Overwatch 2: How to unlock
The first batch of legendary League skins have been released in Overwatch 2, among them is the highly desired Clockwork Zenyatta skin. Here’s how you can unlock it. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought plenty of new and seasoned players back into the chaos of battle. With them come some new heroes for you to enjoy along with some brand new legendary League skins like the Overwatch 2 Clockwork Zenyatta skin.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Evolution Cup in Pokemon Go
The Evolution Cup is a brand new challenge to take on in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve got the best team recommendations to help you rise to the top. While the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League keep trainers busy throughout the year, Niantic occasionally throws in a cup with unique rules that make players rethink their best teams.
dexerto.com
T1 Gumayusi claims fans are “in for a surprise” with their champ picks
T1 has been, at times, a controversial team. The expectations placed on them based on both the legacy of the team and their flawless Spring 2022 record can be crushing. We asked Gumayusi about Worlds, as well as the weight of those expectations. Gumayusi has managed to stay calm and...
Comments / 0